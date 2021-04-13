Sony Xperia 1 III live stream: how to watch the upcoming Sony mobile launch event

Sony’s latest mobile launch event is on the horizon, kicking off across the world at 12:30am PT / 3:30am ET / 8:30am BST / 5:30pm ACT on Wednesday April 14.

We're expecting the Japanese tech giant to use the event to launch the long-rumored Sony Xperia 1 III smartphone – successor to the Xperia 1 II – alongside a possible appearance from the Xperia 10 III. We might even get a glimpse at the Xperia 5 III , a mid-ranged entry in Sony's Xperia line-up. We can dream, can’t we?

Sony usually announces its latest crop of Xperia smartphones at MWC Barcelona in late February, but thanks to the pandemic, the company is instead going with a virtual standalone event.

As such, you’re probably wanting to know how to watch it. Well, it's fairly simple, as Sony’s launch events are always pretty easy to watch online.

How to watch the Sony Xperia launch event

Sony is hosting its latest launch event via YouTube – above you can find the link to the company’s official video channel.

Sony is also marketing the event alongside a #SonyXperia hashtag, so it’s likely that you’ll be able to follow all the updates via its regional Twitter accounts.

Better yet, you can stay tuned to TechRadar for all the latest happenings. We’ll be sure to cover each official reveal, alongside posting our in-depth analysis and off-the-cuff thoughts on what does (and doesn’t) get a mention.