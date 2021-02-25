Sony State of Play February 2021: how to watch the PlayStation livestream

Sony's State of Play stream is back, having taken a bit of a hiatus following the release of the PS5 last November.

The stream is taking place on February 25 (that's today!) with Sony promising "new updates and deep dives for 10 games coming to PS4 and PS5, including new game announcements and updates on some of the third-party and indie titles you last saw in June’s PS5 showcase".

But don't expect any PlayStation hardware updates or business updates during this stream - it's strictly games. That means we won't hear more about the recently confirmed PSVR 2.

Want to catch all the action live as it happens? Read on for how to watch today's Sony State of Play livestream.

How to watch Sony State of Play livestream

Sony's State of Play event is taking place on February 25 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm GMT (or January 26 at 9am AEDT). You can watch State of Play live on Twitch and YouTube, but we've also embedded the stream above so you can watch along right here! The stream will likely go live about 15 minutes before the event kicks off, with the event itself due to last for around 30 minutes.

Fancy some expert commentary while the event is happening? TechRadar's video producer Matt Phillips and senior gaming writer Adam Vjestica will be reacting live to the State of Play stream as it happens. You can watch the TechRadar Sony State of Play live stream below, which will kick off just before the main event.

Sony State of Play: what we expect to see

(Image credit: Sony)

So what do we actually expect to see at State of Play? Well, Sony has already said there won't be any hardware or business news, so that rules out any details on the recently confirmed PSVR 2, any PS5 hardware updates or news of acquisitions.

What Sony has confirmed is that we will be getting updates and deep-dives on 10 games coming to PS4 and PS5, which will include new game announcements and updates on some of the third-party and indie games it revealed at its showcase last June. Sony also specified it is focusing on " great games set to come out in the months ahead."

It's likely Sony will give a few updates on games we'll be seeing in the next few months, such as Returnal and Ratchet and Clank: A Rift Apart. We're also hoping to get a release date for Kena: Bridge of Spirits, which is due to release in March - could we see Sony announcing the game is free for PS Plus members this month, like it did with Destruction AllStars? It's a bit of a stretch, but possible considering Destruction AllStars didn't have a release date until Sony announced it would be free for PS Plus members on day one.

We're also expecting to get a closer look at Gran Turismo 7, which has been delayed to 2022, and Deathloop too.

It's possible we'll get a solid release date for Horizon Forbidden West, which is due to release later this year, as well as updates and release dates on other PlayStation console-exclusive games such as Little Devil Inside, Stray, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Solar Ash, Pragmata, Project Athia, and Jett: The Far Shore.

Rumors have also been circling that Sony will announce that Final Fantasy 7 Remake is coming to PS5 with new story content.

But what we are most anticipating is a (possibly unlikely) God of War Ragnarok update, which could confirm rumors that the highly-anticipated sequel has been delayed until next tear.

But, as Sony has stated, only 10 games will be the focus of this State of Play, so we don't expect all these games to make an appearance, and it sounds like third-party and indies will be taking center stage.