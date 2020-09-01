Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 live stream: how to watch Samsung's latest launch online

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 launch is set to take place later today, and it's expected to give us a full look at the company's next-gen folding phone that we previously saw announced alongside the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Yet again, it's an online-only event for Samsung. It's set to be live-streamed, so you'll be able to tune in and hear all the details about the next-gen phone as Samsung unveils them on stage.

It's set to start today (that's September 1) at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST or midnight AEST on September 2 for those in Australia. Below we'll talk you through exactly how you can tune into the launch yourself.

How to watch the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 launch

Samsung is hosting the Galaxy Z Fold 2 live stream on its website but the company has yet to include a placeholder site where the stream will take place. So far, the company has yet to confirm any other locations, but often the company uses YouTube and Facebook to show its event too.

Once we've got specific links, we'll be sure to include them here, but even though the event is set to start in a few hours, we've yet to hear exactly where it will be hosted.

Don't get your hopes up to see lots of new products today. It's expected this is an event just designed for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, and while the company may have some surprises this is likely to focus solely on the folding phone.