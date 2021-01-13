Samsung Galaxy S21 live stream: how to watch the Samsung Unpacked event live

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series of smartphones is nearly here, with its January 14 launch date just around the corner, and you're going to want to know how to watch the launch event.

Thankfully Samsung makes it pretty easy to stream its Unpacked product launches, so you shouldn't have a problem viewing it online.

We're expecting Samsung to launch three new smartphones as well as perhaps some other things like the Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds, Galaxy SmartTag GPS trackers and maybe also the Galaxy Z Flip 3 or Z Fold 3 foldable phones too.

How to watch the Samsung Galaxy S21 launch event

Samsung will likely host its Unpacked event via YouTube, Facebook and other sites which host video, but right now, it hasn't pre-uploaded any 'premieres' that you can join.

Instead, you can head over to Samsung's website where it has a counter counting down until the Unpacked event begins.

Nearer the time, we'll likely see several websites (including Samsung's own) host a video with a timer, that'll turn into a launch live stream when the event begins.

When this video gets put live, we'll embed it in this article too, so keep this open in a tab and refresh it occasionally for that.

We'll also be hosting a TechRadar live blog of the Samsung Galaxy S21 launch event for up-to-date analysis and news, and when that's live, we'll also post it here.