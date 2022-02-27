SAG Awards live stream 2022: how to watch Screen Actors Guild Awards online from anywhere

It's a clash of the titans as Succession, Yellowstone and Squid Game go head-to-head at the first major film and TV awards ceremony of the year, the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. In the words of Logan Roy, "This is war!" Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch a 2022 SAG Awards live stream online wherever you are.
Date: Sunday, February 27
Time: 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT / 12pm AEDT
Venue: Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, California
US live stream: TNT / TBS or via Sling TV FREE trial or FuboTV FREE trial
Watch anywhere: try the world's best VPN 100% risk-free
Surprisingly, this is the first time Succession and Yellowstone have been recognized at the SAGs, despite being the two biggest shows on TV. It's painfully appropriate that Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin are all tussling for the same honor, and that Yellowstone is flying the flag for traditional linear TV.
If there is an overarching theme at this year's awards it's family, with House of Gucci, Belfast, King Richard, and The Lost Daughter also in the running for top prizes. Ted Lasso, Cobra Kai, The Handmaid's Tale and the latest James Bond entry, No Time to Die, are other big-name nominees.
Seeing as there wasn't really a Golden Globes this year, the SAG Awards offers our first proper chance to celebrate the best TV shows and films from the past 12 months. Also, if you've run out of things to stream, something excellent might just catch your eye...
Read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 SAG Awards live stream from anywhere. We've also listed the SAG Awards nominees further down the page.
SAG Awards live stream: FREE 3-day Sling trial
With the 2022 SAG Awards being televised on TNT and TBS, cord cutters can watch the ceremony unfold with a Sling TV subscription. Sign up to Sling Orange now and try it out for free. If you like what you see then you can continue your subscription for $35 per month and access 32 cable channels on the same package.
How to watch 2022 SAG Awards: live stream in the US
The SAG Awards is being shown on both TNT and TBS. So if you have those as part of your cable package, then you're good to go.
Watch 2022 SAG Awards without cable
TNT and TBS are included in the cable-cutting streamer Sling TV's Orange package. Better still, new users can take advantage of the Sling TV 3-day FREE trial to watch the SAG Awards for free.
Sling TV costs $35 a month thereafter and includes 30+ other channels. And as there's no contract, you can cancel before you spend a penny.
A costlier but even more thorough alternative is to get a FuboTV plan, which also includes TNT and TBS, as well as more than 100 other top channels. Its standard plan costs $64.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial.
How to watch a 2022 SAG Awards live stream from anywhere
Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of the 2022 SAG Awards from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking.
That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution.
ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN
We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features.
It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.
Sign up for an annual plan and you'll get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.
Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.
Can I stream the 2022 SAG Awards around the world?
The SAG Awards used to be aired around the world, but last year's show wasn't, and at the time of publication it looks like the 2022 SAG Awards won't be either.
The only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from the US, as described above.
The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the same country as the service.
2022 SAG Awards nominations - film
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
- Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos as Desi Arnaz
- Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog as Phil Burbank
- Andrew Garfield – tick, tick... BOOM! as Jonathan Larson
- Will Smith – King Richard as Richard Williams
- Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth as Lord Macbeth
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
- Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye as Tammy Faye Bakker
- Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter as Leda Caruso
- Lady Gaga – House of Gucci as Patrizia Reggiani
- Jennifer Hudson – Respect as Aretha Franklin
- Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos as Lucille Ball
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar as Charlie Maguire
- Bradley Cooper – Licorice Pizza as Jon Peters
- Troy Kotsur – CODA as Frank Rossi
- Jared Leto – House of Gucci as Paolo Gucci
- Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog as Peter Gordon
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- Caitríona Balfe – Belfast as Ma
- Cate Blanchett – Nightmare Alley as Dr. Lilith Ritter
- Ariana DeBose – West Side Story as Anita
- Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog as Rose Gordon
- Ruth Negga – Passing as Clare Bellew
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
- Belfast – Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Jude Hill, Ciarán Hinds, and Colin Morgan
- CODA – Eugenio Derbez, Daniel Durant, Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, and Ferdia Walsh-Peelo
- Don't Look Up – Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Jonah Hill, Jennifer Lawrence, Melanie Lynskey, Scott Mescudi, Rob Morgan, Himesh Patel, Ron Perlman, Tyler Perry, Mark Rylance, and Meryl Streep
- House of Gucci – Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek, Jack Huston, Jeremy Irons, Jared Leto, and Al Pacino
- King Richard – Jon Bernthal, Aunjanue Ellis, Tony Goldwyn, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, and Will Smith
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- Black Widow
- Dune
- The Matrix Resurrections
- No Time to Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
2022 SAG Awards nominations - TV
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
- Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus as Armond
- Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage as Jonathan Levy
- Michael Keaton – Dopesick as Dr. Samuel Finnix
- Ewan McGregor – Halston as Halston
- Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown as Detective Colin Zabel
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus as Tanya McQuoid
- Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha as Aretha Franklin
- Margaret Qualley – Maid as Alexandra "Alex" Russell
- Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown as Helen Fahey
- Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown as Marianne "Mare" Sheehan
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
- Brian Cox – Succession as Logan Roy
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show as Cory Ellison
- Kieran Culkin – Succession as Roman Roy
- Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game as Seong Gi-hun
- Jeremy Strong – Succession as Kendall Roy
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show as Alexandra "Alex" Levy
- Jung Ho-Yeon – Squid Game as Kang Sae-byeok
- Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid's Tale as June Osborne
- Sarah Snook – Succession as Siobhan "Shiv" Roy
- Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show as Bradley Jackson
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method as Sandy Kominsky
- Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso as Roy Kent
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building as Charles Haden-Savage
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building as Oliver Putnam
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso as Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Elle Fanning – The Great as Catherine the Great
- Sandra Oh – The Chair as Ji-Yoon Kim
- Jean Smart – Hacks as Deborah Vance
- Juno Temple – Ted Lasso as Keeley Jones
- Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso as Rebecca Welton
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
- The Handmaid's Tale – Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Ann Dowd, O. T. Fagbenle, Joseph Fiennes, Sam Jaeger, Max Minghella, Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, and Samira Wiley
- The Morning Show – Jennifer Aniston, Shari Belafonte, Eli Bildner, Néstor Carbonell, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Amber Friendly, Janina Gavankar, Valeria Golino, Tara Karsian, Hannah Leder, Greta Lee, Julianna Margulies, Joe Marinelli, Michelle Meredith, Ruairi O'Connor, Joe Pacheco, Karen Pittman, Victoria Tate, Desean Terry, and Reese Witherspoon
- Squid Game – Heo Sung-tae, Jun Young-soo, Jung Ho-Yeon, Kim Joo-ryoung, Lee Byung-hun, Lee Jung-jae, Oh Young-Soo, Park Hae-soo, Anupam Tripathi, and Wi Ha-jun
- Succession – Nicholas Braun, Juliana Canfield, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Dagmara Domińczyk, Peter Friedman, Jihae, Justine Lupe, Matthew Macfadyen, Dasha Nekrasova, Scott Nicholson, David Rasche, Alan Ruck, J. Smith-Cameron, Sarah Snook, Fisher Stevens, Jeremy Strong, and Zoë Winters
- Yellowstone – Kelsey Asbille, Wes Bentley, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Ian Bohen, Eden Brolin, Kevin Costner, Hugh Dillon, Luke Grimes, Hassie Harrison, Cole Hauser, Jennifer Landon, Finn Little, Brecken Merrill, Will Patton, Piper Perabo, Kelly Reilly, Denim Richards, Taylor Sheridan, Forrie J. Smith, and Jefferson White
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- The Great – Julian Barratt, Belinda Bromilow, Sacha Dhawan, Elle Fanning, Phoebe Fox, Bayo Gbadamosi, Adam Godley, Douglas Hodge, Nicholas Hoult, Florence Keith-Roach, Gwilym Lee, and Charity Wakefield
- Hacks – Rose Abdoo, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Paul W. Downs, Hannah Einbinder, Mark Indelicato, Poppy Liu, Christopher McDonald, Jean Smart, and Megan Stalter
- The Kominsky Method – Jenna Lyng Adams, Sarah Baker, Casey Thomas Brown, Michael Douglas, Lisa Edelstein, Ashleigh LaThrop, Emily Osment, Haley Joel Osment, Paul Reiser, Graham Rogers, Melissa Tang, and Kathleen Turner
- Only Murders in the Building – Aaron Dominguez, Selena Gomez, Jackie Hoffman, Jayne Houdyshell, Steve Martin, Amy Ryan, and Martin Short
- Ted Lasso – Annette Badland, Kola Bokinni, Phil Dunster, Cristo Fernández, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Toheeb Jimoh, Nick Mohammed, Sarah Niles, Jason Sudeikis, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, and Hannah Waddingham
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
- Cobra Kai
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- Loki
- Mare of Easttown
- Squid Game