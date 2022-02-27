SAG Awards live stream 2022: how to watch Screen Actors Guild Awards online from anywhere

It's a clash of the titans as Succession, Yellowstone and Squid Game go head-to-head at the first major film and TV awards ceremony of the year, the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. In the words of Logan Roy, "This is war!" Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch a 2022 SAG Awards live stream online wherever you are.

SAG Awards live stream 2022 Date: Sunday, February 27 Time: 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT / 12pm AEDT Venue: Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, California US live stream: TNT / TBS or via Sling TV FREE trial or FuboTV FREE trial Watch anywhere: try the world's best VPN 100% risk-free

Surprisingly, this is the first time Succession and Yellowstone have been recognized at the SAGs, despite being the two biggest shows on TV. It's painfully appropriate that Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin are all tussling for the same honor, and that Yellowstone is flying the flag for traditional linear TV.

If there is an overarching theme at this year's awards it's family, with House of Gucci, Belfast, King Richard, and The Lost Daughter also in the running for top prizes. Ted Lasso, Cobra Kai, The Handmaid's Tale and the latest James Bond entry, No Time to Die, are other big-name nominees.

Seeing as there wasn't really a Golden Globes this year, the SAG Awards offers our first proper chance to celebrate the best TV shows and films from the past 12 months. Also, if you've run out of things to stream, something excellent might just catch your eye...

Read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 SAG Awards live stream from anywhere. We've also listed the SAG Awards nominees further down the page.

SAG Awards live stream: FREE 3-day Sling trial

With the 2022 SAG Awards being televised on TNT and TBS, cord cutters can watch the ceremony unfold with a Sling TV subscription. Sign up to Sling Orange now and try it out for free. If you like what you see then you can continue your subscription for $35 per month and access 32 cable channels on the same package.

How to watch 2022 SAG Awards: live stream in the US

The SAG Awards is being shown on both TNT and TBS. So if you have those as part of your cable package, then you're good to go. Watch 2022 SAG Awards without cable TNT and TBS are included in the cable-cutting streamer Sling TV's Orange package. Better still, new users can take advantage of the Sling TV 3-day FREE trial to watch the SAG Awards for free. Sling TV costs $35 a month thereafter and includes 30+ other channels. And as there's no contract, you can cancel before you spend a penny. A costlier but even more thorough alternative is to get a FuboTV plan, which also includes TNT and TBS, as well as more than 100 other top channels. Its standard plan costs $64.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch a 2022 SAG Awards live stream from anywhere

Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of the 2022 SAG Awards from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan and you'll get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Can I stream the 2022 SAG Awards around the world?

The SAG Awards used to be aired around the world, but last year's show wasn't, and at the time of publication it looks like the 2022 SAG Awards won't be either. The only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from the US, as described above. The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the same country as the service.

2022 SAG Awards nominations - film

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos as Desi Arnaz

– Being the Ricardos as Desi Arnaz Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog as Phil Burbank

– The Power of the Dog as Phil Burbank Andrew Garfield – tick, tick... BOOM! as Jonathan Larson

– tick, tick... BOOM! as Jonathan Larson Will Smith – King Richard as Richard Williams

– King Richard as Richard Williams Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth as Lord Macbeth

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye as Tammy Faye Bakker

– The Eyes of Tammy Faye as Tammy Faye Bakker Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter as Leda Caruso

– The Lost Daughter as Leda Caruso Lady Gaga – House of Gucci as Patrizia Reggiani

– House of Gucci as Patrizia Reggiani Jennifer Hudson – Respect as Aretha Franklin

– Respect as Aretha Franklin Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos as Lucille Ball

Click here to see the full film nomination list Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar as Charlie Maguire

– The Tender Bar as Charlie Maguire Bradley Cooper – Licorice Pizza as Jon Peters

– Licorice Pizza as Jon Peters Troy Kotsur – CODA as Frank Rossi

– CODA as Frank Rossi Jared Leto – House of Gucci as Paolo Gucci

– House of Gucci as Paolo Gucci Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog as Peter Gordon Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role Caitríona Balfe – Belfast as Ma

– Belfast as Ma Cate Blanchett – Nightmare Alley as Dr. Lilith Ritter

– Nightmare Alley as Dr. Lilith Ritter Ariana DeBose – West Side Story as Anita

– West Side Story as Anita Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog as Rose Gordon

– The Power of the Dog as Rose Gordon Ruth Negga – Passing as Clare Bellew Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture Belfast – Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Jude Hill, Ciarán Hinds, and Colin Morgan

– Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Jude Hill, Ciarán Hinds, and Colin Morgan CODA – Eugenio Derbez, Daniel Durant, Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, and Ferdia Walsh-Peelo

– Eugenio Derbez, Daniel Durant, Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, and Ferdia Walsh-Peelo Don't Look Up – Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Jonah Hill, Jennifer Lawrence, Melanie Lynskey, Scott Mescudi, Rob Morgan, Himesh Patel, Ron Perlman, Tyler Perry, Mark Rylance, and Meryl Streep

– Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Jonah Hill, Jennifer Lawrence, Melanie Lynskey, Scott Mescudi, Rob Morgan, Himesh Patel, Ron Perlman, Tyler Perry, Mark Rylance, and Meryl Streep House of Gucci – Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek, Jack Huston, Jeremy Irons, Jared Leto, and Al Pacino

– Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek, Jack Huston, Jeremy Irons, Jared Leto, and Al Pacino King Richard – Jon Bernthal, Aunjanue Ellis, Tony Goldwyn, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, and Will Smith Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

2022 SAG Awards nominations - TV

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus as Armond

– The White Lotus as Armond Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage as Jonathan Levy

– Scenes from a Marriage as Jonathan Levy Michael Keaton – Dopesick as Dr. Samuel Finnix

– Dopesick as Dr. Samuel Finnix Ewan McGregor – Halston as Halston

– Halston as Halston Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown as Detective Colin Zabel

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus as Tanya McQuoid

– The White Lotus as Tanya McQuoid Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha as Aretha Franklin

– Genius: Aretha as Aretha Franklin Margaret Qualley – Maid as Alexandra "Alex" Russell

– Maid as Alexandra "Alex" Russell Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown as Helen Fahey

– Mare of Easttown as Helen Fahey Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown as Marianne "Mare" Sheehan