Queen's Club Championships live stream 2022: how to watch tennis online from anywhere

King of Queen's Andy Murray is one of a host of stars in action at the 2022 Queen's Club Championships, the younger sibling of the other grass tennis event just down the road in West London. Matteo Berrettini is back to defend his title, while Casper Ruud and Taylor Fritz, two of the hottest young prospects on the ATP Tour, are also hoping to make their mark on the turf. Read on to find out how to watch a Queen's Club Championships live stream from anywhere - including ways to watch the tennis absolutely FREE.

Despite the wealth of top-level names in competition, there's no doubt that Murray, who's won the tournament a record five times, is still the star attraction in W14. The Scotsman, now 35, is looking to limber up and build some momentum ahead of what may be his last ever Wimbledon later this month.

But with the quality of the field this high, there are no guarantees of a deep run. World No.10 Berrettini is a physical specimen who not only won Queen's last year but went on to reach the Wimbledon final, while Ruud's wonderful run to the French Open showpiece a fortnight ago has seen his ranking rise to a career-best world No.6.

Fritz is another player to keep an eye on, as are last year's runner-up Cameron Norrie, fierce competitor Diego Schwartzman, and the resurgent Marin Cilic, who's rediscovered his best tennis at the age of 33.

It's time to get into the grass-court mindset. Keep reading to discover how you can watch a 2022 Queen's Club Championships live stream from wherever you are this week - starting with how to watch the Queen's Club Championships for FREE in the UK.

How to watch 2022 Queen's Club Championships: live stream tennis for FREE in the UK

Watch a Queen's Club Championships live stream from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing the tennis.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a Queen's Club Championships live stream from anywhere

How to use a VPN to watch 2022 Queen's Club Championships

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) for UK citizens abroad.

How to watch 2022 Queen's Club Championships tennis: live stream in the US

How to live stream Queen's Club Championships 2022 and watch tennis online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch the Queen's Club Championships on TSN. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Queen's tennis live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Play typically starts at 7am ET / 4am PT each morning, and extends into the afternoons. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Queen's Club Championships: live stream tennis in Australia

(opens in new tab) beIN Sports has the rights to show Queen's tennis in Australia, with play typically starting at 9pm AEST each evening. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial (opens in new tab). That said, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package - in addition to an enormous variety of live sports - and it also offers a FREE 14-day Kayo Sports trial (opens in new tab). After that, the Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution.

How to watch Queen's Club Championships: live stream tennis in New Zealand