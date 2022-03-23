Portugal vs Turkey live stream: how to watch 2022 World Cup qualifiers online from anywhere

Will Cristiano Ronaldo get the chance to play in another World Cup? Portugal boast some of the most talented individuals in world football, but the fact they're stuck in the playoffs for World Cup 2022 qualification speaks volumes. Can Turkey do the unthinkable and knock them out? It's sudden death, so read on to find out how to watch a Portugal vs Turkey live stream no matter where you are in the world.

The Seleção have home advantage and history on their side, having beaten Turkey on six of their previous eight meetings but there's also enormous pressure on them.

How could a squad that contains the world-class talents of Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva, João Cancelo, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota and João Félix - not to mention a raft of high-grade teammates - have failed to secure automatic World Cup qualification?

Turkey are on a four-game unbeaten run under Stefan Kuntz, but they're yet to face a side of Portugal's standing. They'll relish their underdog status, and in Burak Yılmaz they have their own talismanic forward. At the grand old age of 36, he terrorised Chelsea last week, and has never played at a World Cup before.

Whoever wins is likely to face Italy in the decider. Make sure you know how to watch a Portugal vs Turkey live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Portugal vs Turkey: live stream soccer in the US with or without cable

Portugal vs Turkey kicks off at 3.45pm ET / 12.45pm PT on Thursday afternoon, and the game is on ESPN 2 in the US. If you have the channel as part of your cable package, you can also get a Portugal vs Turkey live stream directly through the ESPN website. How to watch Portugal vs Turkey FREE without cable ESPN 2 is included in the cable-cutting streamer Sling TV and its Sling Orange package. Use the Sling TV 3-day FREE trial to watch Portugal vs Turkey and try the service out without paying a cent. Sling TV costs $35 a month thereafter and includes 30+ other channels. There's no contract. You can cancel at any time. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes ESPN 2 is fuboTV. It also offers a FREE fuboTV trial. It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement. It offers more than 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month. There's no long-term contract with fuboTV either.

How to watch Portugal vs Turkey from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your regular coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Portugal vs Turkey live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch a Portugal vs Turkey live stream from anywhere

How to watch a Portugal vs Turkey live stream in the UK

Portugal vs Turkey is being shown on Sky Sports in the UK, via its Premier League channel. Kick-off is set for 7.45pm GMT, with coverage of the game starting at 7.40pm. Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can watch this game on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for almost every smart device. Take a look at our guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Those outside the UK wanting to watch coverage like they would at home needn't worry about geo-blockers, either - as they can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch Portugal vs Turkey: live stream soccer in Canada

Spanish-language cable channel Univision is showing Portugal vs Turkey in Canada. The game kicks off at 3.45pm ET / 12.45pm PT, with Univision's coverage getting underway at 3.30pm ET / 12.30pm PT.

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show Portugal vs Turkey live in Australia, with kick-off set for 6.45am AEDT on Friday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport. The service is available for $14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.