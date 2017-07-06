Pokemon Magikarp Jump tips and tricks

Update: Magikarp Jump has received a new update that brings in new items, a new league, new Magikarp patterns, new support Pokemon and new training options. It's a lot! Read on to find out more about these additions and how you can use them to help you.

Original article continues below...

Magikarp Jump is the new Pokémon mobile game that is taking both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store by storm.

You can download and play Pokémon Magikarp Jump for free - there are micropayments, but you don't have to use them - right now around the world.

We've put together a series of Pokémon Magikarp Jump cheats, tips and tricks so you can read up on how to get ahead in the strange new Pokémon mobile game.

Click on through for some of the best ways to improve your jumping performance with your Magikarp.