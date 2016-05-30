How to edit videos with iMovie

Apple has made it really easy to edit your home movies on a Mac with its iMovie app. But with the release of the iPhone and iPad, Apple went one step further and introduced an iOS version of iMovie to enable you to edit on the go.

Apple's iMovie is now available as a free download on the latest iPhones. With iMovie for iPhone, you can edit wherever you are, taking advantage of the long battery life of iOS devices and maybe whiling away the time on a long train journey by doing something creative.

Video clips recorded on an iPhone can be turned into movies or trailers. Movies use a range of different templates such as News, Travel or Neon (good for creating pop videos); trailers are like mini-movies packed with text overlays.

Trailers have names like Fairy Tale, Romance and Superhero, and create short clips just like adverts for your favourite films.

One big tip: you can record video in both portrait and landscape orientation, but we strongly recommend you use landscape if possible, even if you shot your video in portrait mode. Landscape enables you to see longer video clips, editing is easier overall, and the icons feature accompanying text in case you forget which one does what.

For more tips on composing videos on your iPhone, check out our guide on 10 tips for shooting better video on your smartphone.

So, forget what you think you know about video editing – that's it's cumbersome, requires expensive hardware, and is maybe the preserve of 'proper' computers. Here's how to put together a cinematic masterpiece on the move with the iMovie app…