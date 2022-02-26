Omloop Het Nieuwsblad live stream 2022: how to watch UCI cycling online from anywhere

The first Belgian Classic of the year is always a very special event, and Tom Pidcock and Wout van Aert are amongst the favorites at the 77th edition of the Omloop. Join us for a spin as we explain how to get a 2022 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad live stream and watch UCI WorldTour cycling online from anywhere.

A gritty affair that rides roughshod over the hallowed cobbled streets of Flanders, it's as brutal as it is chaotic. Julian Alaphilippe will testify - he looked like he had it in the bag 12 months ago, only to finish 57th.

Pidcock's battle with van Aert is one of the most absorbing subplots of the weekend, with the young Brit making no secret of his desire to establish himself as one of the greatest cyclists in the world.

Defending champ Davide Ballerini and Alaphilippe are giving this year's race a swerve, and they probably won't regret their decision when they watch the riders face up to the 204km route featuring 13 climbs and nine cobbled sections, as well as Geraardsbergen and Bosberg.

Read on for everything you need to know to watch a 2022 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad live stream from anywhere.

How to watch a FREE Omloop live stream online

Cycling fans in a few lucky countries get to watch a FREE Omloop Het Nieuwsblad live stream.

Anyone in Belgium can tune in for free on Sporza, and cycling fans in France can get the race on L'Equipe TV.

If you're a resident of Belgium or France and you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing the action - all you need to do is download a VPN to re-connect to your home streaming coverage, as explained in more detail below.

How to watch Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2022 from outside your country

If you're keen to watch the Omloop but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to get an Omloop Het Nieuwsblad live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've tested dozens of VPNs and think ExpressVPN is quite simply the best. Quick, secure, and intuitive to use, Express will have you streaming the latest blockbuster movies and binge-worthy TV in no time. Plus, its supported by dozens of devices, including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, and many more. You can try it for free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Better yet, if you decide to subscribe to ExpressVPN and opt for their annual plan, you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as 3-months extra FREE – pretty amazing value really. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you have it, all you need to do is turn on your VPN, select a server location back in your country, and then go to the broadcaster's website/app and watch as if you were back at home.

2022 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad live stream: how to watch online in the UK

In the UK, Discovery+ is showing the 2022 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, with coverage starting at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday afternoon. A subscription costs £6.99 per month or just £29.99 for your first year - down from £59.99 for a limited time! Better still, there's a 7-day FREE trial for new users. The platform is brimming with live sports, including lots of cycling, the Winter Paralympics, snooker and Formula E, and plenty of niche and extreme stuff too. A subscription also lets you watch on Eurosport, and current Eurosport Player subscribers get the same access ahead of their Discovery+ migration. You can also live stream the 2022 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad with a GCN+ subscription, which costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year and offers ad-free live coverage of loads of cycling events. Not in the UK right now? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as usual.

How to watch Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2022: live stream cycling in the US

Cycling fans in the US can watch Omloop Het Nieuwsblad live on FloBikes, with coverage starting at 8am ET / 5am PT on Saturday morning. A FloBikes subscription costs $150 per year, which works out at $12.50 per month. And if you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

How to watch Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2022: live stream cycling in Australia

FloBikes is also providing Omloop Het Nieuwsblad coverage in Australia, but be warned that coverage begins at 12am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. A FloBikes subscription costs US$150 per year (roughly AU$210), which works out at US$12.50 per month (roughly AU$18). If you're not currently in Oz, you can download a VPN to tune into your home coverage of the race from anywhere.

How to watch 2022 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad: live stream cycling in Canada