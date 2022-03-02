MotoGP live stream 2022: how to watch every race online from anywhere

Everything's set for a title race for the ages, as Fabio Quartararo becomes the second-youngest rider to ever defend the world championship. His main rival may well be a fit-again Marc Marquez, the only man to have clinched the title at a younger age. Here's how to watch a 2022 MotoGP live stream no matter where you are in the world.

El Diablo roared to his maiden title off the back of five GP wins, but Marquez's return to fitness and form, and that sensational late charge from Francesco Bagnaia makes this one of the most eagerly anticipated seasons in years.

Pecco, flying the flag for Ducati Lenovo, had Quartararo sweating when he won four of the final six races of last season, while the other two went to Repsol Honda's Marquez, who at last looks ready to challenge for his seventh title after two injury-plagued seasons.

Suzuki Ecstar's Joan Mir remains the stealthy master of consistency who can never be written off, a quality that Bagnaia's teammate Jack Miller could do with honing in order to mount his own title tilt.

With 21 races worth of breakneck sprints and hair-raising turns to look forward to, follow our guide as we explain how to get a 2022 MotoGP live stream from anywhere.

How to watch MotoGP from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream 2022 MotoGP races below. But you might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream MotoGP 2022 from anywhere

Mar 6 - Grand Prix of Qatar

Mar 20 - Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia

Apr 3 - Gran Premio Michelin de la República Argentina

Apr 10 - Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas

Apr 24 - Grande Prémio de Portugal

May 1 - Gran Premio Red Bull de España

May 15 - Shark Helmets Grand Prix de France

May 29 - Gran Premio d'Italia Oakley

Jun 5 - Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya

Jun 19 - Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland

Jun 26 - Motul TT Assen

Jul 10 - Grand Prix of Finland

Aug 7 - Monster Energy British Grand Prix

Aug 21 - Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich

Sep 4 - Gran Premio di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini

Sep 18 - Gran Premio de Aragón

Sep 25 - Motul Grand Prix of Japan

Oct 2 - Thailand Grand Prix

Oct 16 - Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix

Oct 23 - Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix

Nov 6 - Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana

How to watch a MotoGP live stream in the UK

BT Sport is the place to watch every MotoGP race live on TV in the UK, usually on BT Sport 2. Don't forget that BT now has a £25 Monthly Pass, so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer, including Champions League football and UFC, without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the MotoGP on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs.

How to live stream MotoGP in the US

Every race of the 2022 MotoGP season is being televised on a delayed broadcast on either CNBC or NBC. If you have the channels on cable, you'll be able to live stream the action directly through the CNBC website and through the NBC website. If you don't, over-the-top streaming service fuboTV carries CNBC and NBC, along with more than 100 other channels, and better still, it also offers a FREE fuboTV trial. If delayed broadcasts don't cut it for you, you can instead sign up for MotoGP's own in-house streaming service, MotoGP VideoPass. A subscription costs €139.99 (roughly $160) for the full 2022 season, and the service works across laptops and iOS and Android phones and tablets, though smart TV compatibility is limited. If you're abroad right now, you can still tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN.

How to get a MotoGP live stream in Australia

MotoGP fans Down Under can watch every Grand Prix from the 2022 season on Fox Sports and via Foxtel. If you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts from $25 a month and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial! Don't forget, you can take your MotoGP coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to watch MotoGP online: live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can live stream every race of the 2022 MotoGP season on Spark Sport. Spark Sport also offers a 7-day free trial so you can tune in to at least one GP without paying a thing. Once that free trial's expired, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, with Spark also covering Black Caps and England cricket games, EPL football, NBA basketball from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

What is MotoGP?

New to the sport? Allow us to bring you up to speed on MotoGP.

The competition has been around since 1949, making it the oldest motorsport championship in the world. The event typically traverses the globe, with 21 races planned for the 2022 season.

A Grand Prix event takes place over three days, with the first two days devoted to Free Practice sessions and qualifying races, and the Grand Prix itself staged on Sundays.

MotoGP is the absolute apex of motorcycle racing and all the big name manufacturers take part, including the likes of Aprilia, Ducati, Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha and KTM. All the machines in this class top out at 1,000cc but that's more than enough power for these finely tuned monster machines, which have reached top speeds of 362.4 km/h under both Johann Zarco and Brad Binder.

Just below MotoGP is Moto2, for 600cc engines, and Moto3 for 250cc engines, both of which have a lower age minimum of 16 (MotoGP riders must be at least 18-years-old to qualify), acting as a feeding line for new riders. There's also now a MotoE competition for electric motorcycle racing.

The 2022 MotoGP is the 74th edition of the championship and follows on from last year's event where Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo took the top spot, followed by Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia in second and Suzuki's Joan Mir in third.