Microsoft E3 2019 live stream: how to watch Xbox's big keynote online

Microsoft looks likely to unveil its series of next-generation Xbox consoles at its E3 2019 conference on June 9 and, with Sony skipping the tradeshow this year, the timing couldn't be better.

While Microsoft hasn't confirmed what it will be showing off in terms of hardware, we're pretty confident there will at the very least be mention of the next Xbox. We're also expecting to hear more about XCloud, Microsoft’s new game streaming service and new updates to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service which has grown immensely in the last 12 months.

When is Microsoft's Xbox E3 2019 conference? When: Microsoft's Xbox E3 2019 conference will be held on Sunday, June 9 at 1pm PT, 4pm ET and 9pm BST or Monday, June 10 at 6am AEST. How long will the conference last? Typically the Microsoft Xbox E3 conference is an hour to two hours long.

In terms of games, we’re predicting that Microsoft’s first-party studios should be there in full force with new footage of Gears 5, Halo Infinite and, as always, a new Forza title. We're also counting on a few indies being thrown in for good measure.

Last year Microsoft announced the acquisition of several new studios including The Initiative, Undead Labs, Playground Games, Ninja Theory and Compulsion Games, so hopefully we’ll start to see some of the projects these companies have been working on.

TechRadar will be at the Microsoft E3 2019 conference in LA watching live. But if you're not at the show, you'll be able to livestream all the action from the comfort of your own home, or even while on the move.

How to watch the Microsoft E3 2019 conference on Mixer

Image credit: Mixer/Microsoft

If you're wanting to stream the Microsoft Xbox E3 2019 conference in true 4K Ultra HD then Microsoft's own livestreaming platform Mixer may be your best option.

Simply head over to Xbox's official Mixer channel via the Mixer app on Xbox One or through your browser. If you prefer to watch the livestream on the go then download the Mixer mobile app for iOS and Android, head over to the Xbox channel and enjoy.

How to watch the Microsoft E3 2019 conference on YouTube

Image credit: YouTube

The Microsoft Xbox E3 2019 conference livestream will also be available to watch on YouTube. Just head over to the Youtube Xbox hub on either your browser, via your Xbox One Youtube app or through the Youtube app on iOS and Android.

How to watch the Microsoft E3 2019 conference on Twitch

Image credit: Twitch

If you would prefer to watch the Microsoft Xbox E3 2019 conference livestream on Twitch then head over to Xbox's Twitch channel on your browser or via the Twitch app on Xbox One, iOS or Android.

How to watch the Microsoft E3 2019 conference on Twitter

Image credit: Twitter

Microsoft's Xbox E3 2019 conference will also be available to watch live on Twitter. The event will be livestreamed on Xbox's Twitter page which you can access via your browser or through the Twitter app on Xbox One, iOS and Android.

How to watch the Microsoft E3 2019 conference on Facebook

Image credit: Facebook

Last but not least, Microsoft's Xbox E3 2019 conference will be livestreamed on Facebook. You can watch the stream on Xbox's official Facebook page via your browser or the Facebook app on Xbox One, Android or iOS.