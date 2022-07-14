Italy vs Iceland live stream: how to watch Women's EURO 2022 online from anywhere

After getting their Women's Euro 2022 campaign off to the worst possible start, Italy go in search of a much needed win in this Group D clash with Iceland. Le Azzurre head coach Milena Bertolini faces a huge task in lifting her demoralised side after their 5-1 hammering at the hands of pre-tournament favourites France last Sunday. Here's how to watch an Italy vs Iceland live stream no matter where you are in the world - including FREE coverage in some places.

The Italians enjoyed an unbeaten run in 2022 prior to facing the French, and will be looking to put that thrashing behind them as they face a side they will be favourites to win.

Iceland were held to a 1-1 draw against Belgium on this same ground at the weekend in their tournament opener, despite taking the lead via a 50th-minute header from Berglind Thorvaldsdóttir.

This is the first competitive match between the two countries since a goalless draw in a 2003 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifier in Arzachena in June 2002. Follow our guide as we explain how to get an Italy vs Iceland live stream and watch the 2022 Women's EURO 2022 online.

(opens in new tab) Italy vs Iceland is being shown for FREE in the UK on BBC Two, with kick-off set for 5pm BST on Thursday afternoon. The build-up starts at 4.45pm. You can also live stream Italy vs Iceland on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab), which is free to watch with a valid TV licence. It works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN (opens in new tab) to port yourself back home to tune in as normal. More details below.

How to watch Italy vs Iceland from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream Italy vs Iceland below, but you might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream Italy vs Iceland from anywhere

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for iPlayer and ITV Hub.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) for UK citizens abroad.

How to live stream Italy vs Iceland for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Optus Sport has the rights to the Women's EURO 2022 in Australia and the great news is that you can watch Italy vs Iceland for free. An Optus subscription costs $14.99 per month, but they're opening up the airwaves so that all Aussies can watch the game without paying a penny. There's an Optus Sport app for Android, iOS, Apple TV and Amazon Fire Stick, you'll be able to catch the action on just about any device. The only catch is that Italy vs Iceland kicks off at 2am AEST early on Friday morning. Be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're trying to access your home coverage from outside of the country.

How to watch Italy vs Iceland: live stream in the US

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in the US can watch Italy vs Iceland on ESPN 2 in the US, with kick-off set for 12pm ET / 9am PT on Thursday. Stream Women's EURO 2022 live without cable Every Women's EURO 2022 game is being shown by ESPN, on either its streaming service ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) or its suite of TV channels. If you don't have cable, fear not. Sling TV (opens in new tab) is a complete cable replacement service that includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 in its Orange plan. It normally costs $35 per month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab). Alternatively, ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost just $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer.

Can I watch an Italy vs Iceland live stream in Canada?

Sadly, there's no confirmed broadcaster for the Women's EURO 2022 in Canada at the time of writing. The only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from another nation, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the same country as the service.