Italy vs Germany live stream: how to watch Nations League online

Hansi Flick faces his biggest test as Germany manager with a trip to Bologna to face Italy, the national team that has heaped more misery on Die Mannschaft than any other. Germany are yet to be beaten under the stewardship of the former Bayern coach, but Roberto Mancini's enigmatic side, the reigning European champions who have now missed out on two consecutive World Cups, could provide a more accurate picture of how Flick's rebuild is going. Read on to find out how to get an Italy vs Germany live stream and watch the Nations League online, no matter where you are in the world.

Under their new coach Germany have won eight of nine games, drawing the other, and scored 34 goals to just three conceded. The numbers are nothing short of extraordinary, and best of all is the healthy spread of goals throughout the team, with Serge Gnabry, Ilkay Gündogan, Timo Werner and Leroy Sané all coming to the fore of late.

Despite the Azzurri's latest World Cup misadventure, on their day they remain one of Europe's strongest teams. But for all their dominance on the ball they don't tend to score as many as they should. Ciro Immobile and Andrea Belotti remain their main threats even though they aren't natural goalscorers, though it must also be pointed out that Italy would have qualified comfortably if Jorginho hadn't missed two key penalties.

Losing to North Macedonia in the playoffs was nothing short of a national embarrassment, so this clash gives Mancini a chance to claw back a little bit of pride. However, there's also a proud Italian record on the line, as they haven't lost to Germany on home soil since 1986. Follow our guide to get an Italy vs Germany live stream and watch the Nations League online from anywhere.

How to watch an Italy vs Germany free live stream

Anyone in Italy and Germany will be able to watch an Italy vs Germany free live stream on national broadcasters RAI (Italy) and RTL+ (Germany). Kick-off is 8.45pm CEST. Away from home at the moment? No problem.

How to watch Italy vs Germany from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an Italy vs Germany live stream in particular parts of the world.

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch Italy vs Germany on streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab), with kick-off set for 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Saturday. DAZN costs just $20 per month or there's an annual subscription for $150 (opens in new tab), which also gets you live coverage of plenty more Nations League soccer action, huge boxing events, snooker, NFL, and much more. It's a slick service with a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Italy vs Germany: live stream Nations League game in Australia

(opens in new tab) Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Nations League fixture live Down Under, which makes it the only place to watch Italy vs Germany in Australia. The game kicks off at 4.45am AEST on Sunday morning, so brace yourself for an early start. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

