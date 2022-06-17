India vs South Africa live stream: how to watch 4th T20 cricket online from anywhere

India are off the mark, which is something we didn’t expect to have to wait three whole games to say. After snapping the hosts' 12-match unbeaten streak, South Africa looked like they might run away with the T20 series, but the Men in Blue are back and just in the nick of time, thanks to some masterful batting from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan. It's 2-1 to the Proteas, but can India force a decider? Follow our guide as we explain how to live stream India vs South Africa and watch the 4th T20 international from anywhere.

Gaikwad's maiden international 50 was exactly what the team, the crowd, and the stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant needed. But let's take nothing away from Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel, who took three wickets apiece, including those of South Africa's key threats, Heinrich Klaasen and finisher David Miller.

But despite India's brilliance, Temba Bavuma's men will be kicking themselves. With the absences of Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram, the last thing they needed was a pair of major errors in the field, Miller and Rassie van der Dussen generously sparing the blushes of Hardik Pandya and Pant.

Limp bowling was a fixture of the first two clashes of the series, but with the fireworks of Chahal and Harshal, have India turned a corner? They have to win today in order to stay alive in the series, so read on for all the details you need to watch an India vs South Africa 4th T20 live stream and get all the action from the series online from anywhere.

1st T20I : South Africa won by 7 wickets

: South Africa won by 7 wickets 2nd T20I : South Africa won by 4 wickets

: South Africa won by 4 wickets 3rd T20I : India won by 48 runs

: India won by 48 runs 4th T20I : Friday, June 17 一 Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot 一 7pm IST / 2.30pm BST

: Friday, June 17 一 Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot 一 7pm IST / 2.30pm BST 5th T20I: Sunday, June 19 一 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore 一 7pm IST / 2.30pm BST

India vs South Africa live stream: how to watch 4th T20I in India

(opens in new tab) Star Sports subscribers in India can watch the South Africa T20I series live either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription (opens in new tab). Play gets underway at 7pm IST on Friday evening. Star Sports 1/1 HD will have English commentary. You can also catch all the South Africa vs India action on Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, and Star Sports Telugu. The Disney Plus Hotstar prices (opens in new tab) changed recently. The Disney Plus Hotstar new plans start at Rs 499 instead of Rs 399 (VIP) though the all-access content plan remains the same at Rs 1,499. Those of you wanting to live stream South Africa vs India on the move will need to use the Hotstar app, which is available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.

How to watch T20 cricket from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official India vs South Africa broadcasting options for major cricket loving countries but if you're outside your country of residence - whether that's India, the UK or anywhere else - and trying to stream the cricket via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers.

How to watch India vs Proteas: live stream T20 cricket in South Africa

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans looking to watch the India vs Proteas 4th T20 in South Africa can catch the action on SuperSport Grandstand. Play is set to get underway at 3.30am SAST on Friday afternoon. And if you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service (opens in new tab) for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

How to watch India vs South Africa for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans Down Under can watch the India vs South Africa on Fox Sports and via Foxtel (opens in new tab), but be warned that the 4th T20I is scheduled to begin at 11.30pm AEST on Friday night. If you're happy to stay up but you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts from $25 a month and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial (opens in new tab)! Outside Australia right now? You can take your cricket coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, make sure you subscribe to the best VPN (opens in new tab) available.

How to watch India vs South Africa: live stream T20 cricket in the UK

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans in the UK can watch India vs South Africa via Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel, with the 4th T20I set to begin at 2.30pm BST on Friday afternoon. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN (opens in new tab), as detailed above.

India vs South Africa live stream: where to watch 4th T20I in the US (and Canada)

How to watch India vs South Africa: live stream 4th T20I in New Zealand