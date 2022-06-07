Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase: how to watch the Microsoft conference

The Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase is less than a week away and, here at TRG, we're excited to see what Microsoft has up its sleeve for this joint Summer Game Fest 2022 conference.

This isn't the first time Xbox and Bethesda have held a joint conference, with the two companies holding a showcase together last year following Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda's parent company, ZeniMax Media. That showcase was especially important as questions lingered over whether popular Bethesda franchises like The Elder Scrolls and Fallout would become Xbox and PC exclusives in the future. Xbox Head Phil Spencer has since clarified that decisions about exclusivity would be made on a case-by-case basis but did emphasize bringing future series entries to Microsoft's platforms is a priority.

Right now, it remains unclear whether new Xbox Series X games, like Elder Scrolls 6 and the new Indiana Jones game, will come to PS5 in addition to Xbox and PC. We're hoping that this showcase will maybe clear some of that confusion up.

Neither Xbox or Bethesda has confirmed what games we should expect to see at this year's showcase but an Xbox Wire post (opens in new tab) states that the show "will include everything you want to know about the gaming lineup coming to Xbox and PC, including upcoming releases on Xbox Game Pass, and more".

There are definitely a few games in the pipeline that we're hoping will make an appearance at the showcase and other highly-anticipated titles that will almost certainly feature (more on this below). So if you want to catch all the action live as it happens, read on for how to watch the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase.

How to watch the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase takes place on June 12 at 1pm ET / 10am PT / 6pm BST (or June 13 at 3am AEST). We expect the showcase to last between an hour and a half to two hours.

You can watch the stream live on YouTube (opens in new tab), Twitch (opens in new tab), Twitter (opens in new tab), Facebook (opens in new tab) and the Summer Game Fest website (opens in new tab) as well as Xbox and Bethesda's official channels. It will play live at the times listed above, but the showcase will be automatically uploaded to the Xbox YouTube channel immediately after airing, in case you miss it initially. You can also catch all the action live right here, as we'll embed the stream here as soon as it goes live.

How to watch the Xbox Games Showcase Extended

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Following the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12, Microsoft will host the Xbox Games Showcase Extended stream on June 14 where it will share new trailers, speak to game creators and deep dive into some of the games featured at the main showcase.

The Xbox Games Showcase Extended takes place on June 14 at 1pm ET / 10am PT / 6pm BST (or June 15 at 3am AEST) and will last approximately 90 minutes.

You can watch the stream live on YouTube (opens in new tab), Twitch (opens in new tab), Twitter (opens in new tab) and Facebook (opens in new tab) as well as Xbox official channels. It will play live at the times listed above, but the showcase will be automatically uploaded to the Xbox YouTube channel after airing, in case you miss it.

What to expect

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Xbox and Bethesda have kept a tight lid on what will be shown during the showcase. One thing we know for sure is that we will find out about what games are coming to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in the future. We imagine this will include a mix of previously released games and upcoming games that will be confirmed for a day one release on Game Pass.

Those upcoming games are set to be the main focus of the showcase but, given Bethesda and Xbox Game Studios have quite a few highly-anticipated games in the works, which ones will make an appearance at the event is uncertain.

We imagine that more details will be shared on the recently delayed Starfield, co-op FPS Redfall, Scorn, The Outer Worlds 2, STALKER 2 and maybe even Perfect Dark, alongside some indie offerings. Less certain (but we're holding out hope anyway), are further details on The Elder Scrolls 6, Fable and the new Indiana Jones game. The latter two are the most likely here, as we know The Elder Scrolls 6 is still a few years off. Fable is also a bit of a long shot, and it may simply be too early for these titles to be properly revealed.

In addition to news on upcoming games, expect updates on existing games such as Halo Infinite, Sea of Thieves and Forza Horizon 5.