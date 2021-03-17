How to watch the Oscars 2021 Best Picture nominees in Australia

The 2021 Oscar nominations have been revealed, and considering what a dire year it's been for the actual business of theaters around the world, the eight films nominated for Best Picture are a pretty great bunch. Some are currently showing in cinemas, and many of them can be watched at home, too.

Below, we'll explain how to watch each of the Oscar Best Picture nominees in 2021 in Australia. Please note that some of these haven't released yet. In these instances, we will provide you with the most current Australian release date information.

Mank

(Image credit: Netflix)

What is it? A biopic about screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz about the writing of cinema classic Citizen Kane, which dials in on his tensions with star/director Orson Welles, directed by The Social Network's David Fincher.

How to watch it: Let's start with an easy one. This is a Netflix exclusive, so you can stream it on this service globally.

The Trial of the Chicago 7

(Image credit: NICO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX © 2020)

What is it? Aaron Sorkin-written and directed film about seven protestors on trial following violent events at 1968's Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

How to watch it: Netflix again. You can watch it globally on the streaming service, so this one is easy to access.

Nomadland

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

What is it? A beautiful film about a woman who loses her husband and way of life, and decides to live a nomadic life in a van across the US, directed by Chloé Zhao.

How to watch it: Nomadland is currently showing in cinemas across Australia, and is scheduled to land on Disney Plus (via Star) on April 30, 2021.

Promising Young Woman

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

What is it? A revenge thriller and dark comedy written and directed by Emerald Fennell, about a woman plotting to get back at a man who assaulted her friend years before and derailed their career prospects.

How to watch it: Now at the tail end of its theatrical run, Promising Young Woman is currently showing in a handful of cinemas across Australia, which means you might need to do a bit of travelling if you want to watch it on the big screen. While the film isn't available to stream anywhere just yet, it's scheduled to arrive on iTunes on April 7, and you can pre-order the film now for AU$19.99.

The Father

(Image credit: Lionsgate UK)

What is it? Florian Zeller's film about an old man (Anthony Hopkins) dealing with memory loss, after reluctantly moving in with his daughter (Olivia Colman).

How to watch it: The Father has yet to arrive on streaming services in Australia, as the film has yet to release in Australian theatres. You can watch The Father on the big screen from April 1, 2021.

Judas and the Black Messiah

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

What is it? Director Shaka King's film about informant William O'Neal, who works with the FBI to monitor Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was eventually assassinated by law enforcement.

How to stream it: In Australia, it's still possible to watch Judas and the Black Messiah in cinemas. However, if you'd rather stay in, you can rent the film on iTunes for the premium price of AU$24.99.

Minari

(Image credit: A24)

What is it? Lee Isaac-Chung's film about a Korean-American family moving to Arkansas, in pursuit of the American Dream.

How to stream it: Minari isn't available to stream in Australia yet, however, it's still showing in cinemas in numerous regions across the country.

Sound of Metal

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

What is it? Darius Marder's film about a drummer (played by Riz Ahmed) who loses his hearing, and finds himself struggling with depression and various old addictions in the wake of it. Though things seem bleak, he finds hope in a community of hearing impaired people.

How to stream it: Those looking to stream Sound of Metal In Australia have it very easy. as the film is available to watch right now on Amazon Prime Video.