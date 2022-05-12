How to watch The Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years in the Baking online from anywhere and celebrate the Queen's 70th year

Will it be lemon or strawberry? A roll? A cake? A tart? There can only be one lucky pud! Starting from an initial 5,000 entries, five hopefuls have made it through to the final bake-off in front of the judges. Dame Mary Berry and the Duchess of Cornwall will be there to announce the winner. The Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years in the Baking is free to watch on BBC iPlayer. Make sure you know how to watch the Jubilee bake-off while travelling abroad from the UK too.

Watch The Jubilee Pudding bake-off Airing: Thursday, May 12 at 8pm GMT on BBC One Free UK stream: watch on BBC iPlayer for FREE Watch anywhere: try the top VPN 100% risk-free

The royal family have always had a soft spot for sweets. So to mark the Queen’s 70 years in service, royal grocer Fortnum & Mason challenged home bakers from around the UK to create a new royal pudding. One that was makeable in an ordinary kitchen using everyday ingredients, but with the potential to become a classic, in the same way as Queen Victoria's Battenburg or the Victoria Sponge.

The judges will have their work cut out for them: they’ll have to choose from a Jubilee Bundt cake, a 'four nations' pudding, a frangipane tart, a rose falooda cake, and a lemon swiss roll and amaretti trifle pudding. The winning recipe will be shared with the public - as well as with the Head Chef at the palace - and people all over Britain are expected to try out the winning recipe for family gatherings, events and street parties on the Jubilee weekend.

The hour-long special airs at 8pm on 12 May, BBC One, and it will also be available to watch again on BBC iPlayer shortly after broadcast. Read on to find out how to watch The Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years in the Baking if you’re abroad.

How to watch The Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years in the Baking online FREE in the UK

The Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years in the Baking will air on Thursday, May 12 at 8pm GMT on BBC One. Better still, it's available on demand to watch again after broadcast on the BBC iPlayer, meaning you can watch The Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years in the Baking 100% free online in the UK (though you should be in possession of a valid TV licence). Use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer while away.

How to watch The Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years in the Baking online when abroad

For anyone abroad right now that wants to watch the Jubilee pudding making, you might struggle from outside of the UK. But don't let geo-restrictions come between you and all the fun.

Simply downloading and installing a VPN to your device will let you watch The Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years in the Baking on the BBC iPlayer from anywhere. A VPN effectively tricks your device into thinking it's in another location by changing the IP address to elsewhere in the world.

How to use a VPN for The Jubilee Pudding

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer while travelling abroad:

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. UK for iPlayer

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - in this case, head to the BBC iPlayer