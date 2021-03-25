The Future Games Show: Spring Showcase is taking place in just a few hours time and promises trailers, announcements, deep dives and interviews on over 40 upcoming games.

This Spring Showcase will profile 40 games from over 30 different publishers and developers, including the likes of SEGA, Warner Bros. and EA, with a mix of world premieres, developer interviews and exclusive announcements. So make sure to tune in for juicy updates and reveals on upcoming games for PS5, Xbox Series X, Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Want to know how you can catch all the action live? Read on for how to watch The Future Games Show: Spring Showcase.

How to watch The Future Games Show: Spring Showcase

The Future Games Show: Spring Showcase is taking place on March 25 and is the first of three events to take place in 2021 – with showcases planned for June and August too.

The Future Games Show: Spring Showcase will be broadcast on March 25, kicking off with a pre-show presented by Daedalic Entertainment at 2:45pm PDT / 5:45pm EDT / 9:45pm GMT (or March 26 at 8:45am AEDT). The main show will kick off 15 minutes later.

Those who tune in to the pre-show will be treated to a 15-minute showcase of seven upcoming titles from Daedalic, including the world premiere debut of Gollum gameplay footage. In addition, the pre-show will feature new announcements, walkthroughs, gameplay trailers and new feature reveals for some of Daedalic’s most anticipated games including Hidden Deep, Glitchpunk and more.

The main show will be hosted by stars of the Resident Evil 3 Remake – Jeff Schine (Carlos Oliveira) and Nicole Tompkins (Jill Valentine). Just some of the games confirmed to make an appearance at the main show are SIFU, Quantum Error and Oddworld: Soulstorm.

Fortunately, you don't even have to leave the comfort of your home for all these great announcements. You can watch all the action live on Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and GamesRadar.

If you'd like to become an official co-streaming partner of the Future Games Show and receive a special asset pack plus a chance to be listed as an official co-streaming partner on gamesradar.com, please visit this link.