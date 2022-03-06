Discontent is in the air and revolution is drawing nearer as Outlander returns for its sixth season, but will it be Jamie's last? Courted very publicly by the British Crown just as it's about to be overthrown, he's trapped on the wrong side of history. Read on to find out how to watch Outlander season 6 online wherever you are in the world.

Having established a home at Fraser's Ridge, on land granted to them by the Crown, the local governor entrusts Claire and Jamie with maintaining the status quo at their North Carolina backcountry dwelling.

But the tide is turning, and the family finds itself stuck between a rock and a hard place, in service of the establishment that's about to be torn down by a population that's ripe for a violent uprising.

This eight-part season is based on A Breath of Snow and Ashes, the sixth book in Diana Gabaldon's beloved Outlander series, and you can read on as we detail how to watch Outlander season 6 online where you are.

How to watch Outlander season 6 online from outside your country

If you're abroad when Outlander season 6 airs, you'll find that you're unable to keep up with all the drama because of annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN service will allow you to stream Outlander online from anywhere. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Outlander season 6 from abroad

How to watch Outlander season 6 online in the US with or without cable

Outlander season 6 premieres at 9pm ET/PT on Starz on Sunday, March 6, with new episodes airing in the same slot every week. If you have the channel on cable, you're all set. Watch Outlander season 6 without cable If you don't have Starz, you can get a subscription for $5 per month for three months, after which the price will increase to $8.99 per month. You can also get it through Amazon Prime Video, which is well worth considering as you can get both a FREE 30-day Prime trial and then a FREE 7-day Starz trial on top of that. In both cases, you can cancel at any time, with Prime costing $14.99 a month and Starz an additional $8.99 a month - but only if you decide to keep them. Remember, if you do pony up for a streaming service, you can watch it wherever you are - all you need to do it download a good VPN and follow our instructions above.

How to watch Outlander season 6 in Canada

New episodes of Outlander air at the same time in Canada - that's 9pm ET/PT every Sunday, from March 6. Outlander season 6 is being televised by W Network, and if you're not in front of a TV when it's on, you can also tune online via the W Network website - just log-in with the details of your TV provider. If you're abroad right now, you'll need to download a VPN to tune in just like you would if you were at home.

How to watch Outlander season 6 online in the UK

Fans in the UK can also tune into Outlander season 6 from Sunday, March 6, on StarzPlay. The StarzPlay UK channel is available via Amazon Channels for £1.99 per month for your first six months, and £5.99 per month thereafter. But you'll need an Amazon Prime subscription on top. New subscribers can sign-up for a 30-day Amazon FREE trial and enjoy perks such as free delivery, ad-free music streaming, and loads of films and TV shows. After that trial, however, it’s £7.99 a month, though you’re free to cancel either subscription at any time.

