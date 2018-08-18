How to watch Nvidia’s Gamecsom 2018 press conference

Livestream Nvidia’s Gamescom 2018 event - where and when Nvidia is holding its GeForce Gaming Celebration at an undisclosed space in Cologne, Germany. The event is scheduled to kickoff on 18:00 CET local time, which is 12:00 pm EDT / 9:00 am PST / 4:00 pm GMT on Monday, August 20.

A Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 announcement on Monday, August 20th seems all but certain at this point. After all, Gamesom 2018 would be the perfect backdrop for Team Green to announce its next generation graphics cards.

While we’ll be reporting on all going-ons live from the event, we fully understand you might also be interested in watching things unfold in real-time. With that in mind we’ve scoured the Internet (and asked Nvidia) for every single online network where you’ll be able to tune in at 18:00 CET (12:00 pm EDT / 9:00 am PST / 4:00 pm GMT) on Monday, August 20.

How to watch Nvidia’s GDC 2017 livestream

Nvidia will host a livestream of its GeForce Gaming Event on Twitch, Ustream and Facebook.

How to watch Nvidia’s GDC 2017 livestream: what to expect

Nvidia has promised the event will be “loaded with new, exclusive, hands-on demos of the hottest upcoming games, stage presentations from the world’s biggest games developers, and some spectacular surprises!”

The “spectacular surprises” is what we’re most interested in and it seems awfully coy with rumor mill churning at full speed. We fully expect Nvidia to introduce at least four new Turing-based GeForce graphics cards including the RTX 2080 Ti, RTX 2080, RTX 2070 and GTX 2060.