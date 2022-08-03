How to watch mountain biking at Commonwealth Games 2022: free live stream, schedule and more

If you thought the velodrome was wild, then the Commonwealth Games mountain biking promises to be on a different level. Despite taking gold last time out, Sam Gaze raged at compatriot Anton Cooper in the aftermatch of the men's event four years ago, and the New Zealanders are set to battle it out on the dirt again. Read on as we explain how to watch a mountain biking live stream at the 2022 Commonwealth Games wherever you are right now - including ways to watch all of the action for FREE.

Live stream mountain biking at Commonwealth Games 2022 Date: Wednesday, August 3 Venue: Cannock Chase Forest, Staffordshire FREE live streams: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK) | CBC Sports (opens in new tab) (CA) | 7Plus (opens in new tab) (AU) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

The ultimate test of bravery, balance and flair, mountain biking is all killer and no filler, with every contender earning automatic qualification for the final. What's more, Tom Pidcock's success at the 2020 Olympics, and Evie Richards' triumphant run at last year's Mountain Bike World Championships have given locals a flavour for the event. But it's the history between New Zealand duo Gaze and Cooper that really lends this event extra edge.

Four years ago Gaze, who finished second to Cooper at the 2014 Games, picked up a puncture on the final lap and was overtaken by his compatriot and eventual bronze medallist Alan Hatherly. However, after a quick repair job and some furious pedalling, he managed to wrestle back the lead and take gold, before flipping the bird at Cooper.

It make for some excruciatingly awkward team photos, and we're all hoping for more fireworks in Cannock Chase Forest. Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to live stream mountain biking at the 2022 Commonwealth Games wherever you are.

Watch a Commonwealth Games mountain biking live stream for FREE

We've got full details for each country below, but these are the TV channels and streaming services that are showing a Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games live stream for free.

CBC (opens in new tab) (Canada)

BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK)

7Plus (opens in new tab) (Australia)

Remember that Canadian, British and Australian nationals can tune into CBC, iPlayer and 7Plus from abroad by using a VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch mountain biking: live stream 2022 Commonwealth Games FREE in Canada

(opens in new tab) Cycling fans in Canada can live stream mountain biking at the Commonwealth Games for free on the CBC Sports website (opens in new tab). It has some of the most comprehensive and easy to navigate coverage worldwide. CBC Sports' Commonwealth Games coverage starts as late (or early) as 2am ET / 11pm PT on some days, with live streams continuing into the afternoons. The men's cross-country starts at 6.30am ET / 3.30am PT on Wednesday morning, while the women's cross-country gets underway a short while later, at 9am ET / 6am PT. So, if you're looking to watch as much of Birmingham 2022 as possible, CBC should be your first port of call. Take a look at the CBC Sports schedule (opens in new tab) for full details of what's on and when. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch the Commonwealth Games from abroad. (opens in new tab)

Watch a mountain biking live stream at the Commonwealth Games from outside your country

If you're currently abroad and struggling to tune in - or if you just want the comfort and language of your home nation's coverage - then geo-restrictions may stand in your way of getting a Commonwealth Games mountain biking live stream.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a Commonwealth Games mountain biking live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN for mountain biking at the Commonwealth Games

Using a VPN to watch the Commonwealth Games mountain biking free on CBC Sports is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the Canada, just head to the CBC website (opens in new tab).

How to watch mountain biking: live stream Commonwealth Games 2022 for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Viewers can watch mountain biking at the 2022 Commonwealth Games for FREE in the UK, with coverage being shown across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and through the BBC Red Button. The men's cross-country is scheduled to start at 11.30am BST on Wednesday morning, with the women's cross country set to begin at 2pm in the afternoon. The BBC's daily Commonwealth Games coverage typically begins at 8.30am and continues deep into the nights. Away from the UK right now? No worries: Use a VPN to watch a Commonwealth Games free live stream from abroad (opens in new tab) BBC iPlayer is free to watch with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

How to watch mountain biking: live stream 2022 Commonwealth Games for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Aussie cycling fans can watch mountain biking at the Commonwealth Games for FREE Down Under, thanks to Channel 7 (opens in new tab) and the 7 Network's suite of TV channels. That means viewers can also fire up a free mountain biking live stream on the 7Plus streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch the Commonwealth Games on 7Plus from abroad (opens in new tab) The men's cross-country gets underway at 8.30pm AEST on Wednesday evening, with the women's cross-country set to follow at 11pm. Meanwhile, daily Commonwealth Games coverage typically begins at 5.30pm, but because of time differences a lot of the action takes place in the dead of night.

Can I watch mountain biking at the Commonwealth Games in the US?

Sadly, there's no confirmed broadcaster for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the US at the time of writing. The only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from another nation, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the same country as the service.

2022 Commonwealth Games mountain biking schedule

(All times in BST)

Wednesday, 3 August

11.30am - Men's Cross-Country

2pm - Women's Cross-Country