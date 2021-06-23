How to watch Microsoft's Windows 11 launch event live

Microsoft is holding a launch event for Windows 11, the successor to its Windows 10 operating system which powers millions of PCs, laptops and other devices around the world – here's how to watch it.

The event is set to take place on June 24 at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST, which is 1am AEST on June 25.

In the run-up to the event, Microsoft has been hyping what it calls 'the next generation of Windows', and because its operating system is so widely used it's definitely worth tuning in, as there's a good chance that what Microsoft shows off will be the operating system that you'll be using for the next few years, especially if you buy a new laptop or PC.

So, read on as we show you how to watch the Windows 11 launch event wherever you are in the world.

These are the best laptops of 2021

How to watch the Windows 11 launch event live

The Windows 11 launch event live is on June 24, and is scheduled to start at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST, which is 1am AEST on June 25.

You can watch it on Microsoft's Windows Event page which will host the livestream – you might want to add a reminder to your calendar so you don't forget.

Microsoft will also livestream the event on its Windows YouTube channel. As soon as the livestream video goes up on YouTube we'll embed it in this page, so you won't have to go anywhere else to watch the Windows 11 launch.

We'll also be running a live blog, which you can follow to keep up with everything that's announced, and to read our analysis – we'll also link to that here when it's live.

What do we expect from Microsoft's Windows 11 event?

Windows 11 may be the worst-kept secret in a long while, as a'our', apparently giving lots of people a sneak peek of what Microsoft is expected to announce.

However, Microsoft hasn't officially commented on the leak, nor has it actually used the name 'Windows 11' in any official communications. The event itself, for example, is simply referred to as the 'Microsoft Windows Event'.

Still, we're pretty confident that Microsoft will indeed announce a new operating system tomorrow, and that it will be called Windows 11. For a start, although Microsoft hasn't officially called it Windows 11, it has released a number of teases – for example, the event is starting at 11am ET, an unusual time for a launch event.

Microsoft also released a video full of start-up sounds slowed down to 4,000%, which was exactly 11 minutes in length.

The leaked operating system is also full of references to Windows 11, as is Microsoft's own documentation online (which could have been an oversight).

So we're almost certain that Windows 11 will be launched at the event. Microsoft will likely give us an early look at the new OS, confirm the name, and pick out some key features to get us excited.

We don't think Windows 11 will be made available any time soon, however. Considering the early state of the leaked OS, the official release of Windows 11 is probably a good few month away – perhaps October, when other Windows launches have taken place.

We may, however, get information about whether or not Windows 11 will be a free upgrade, as well as what versions there will be, and possibly minimum specifications as well.