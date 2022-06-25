How to watch Glastonbury Saturday 2022: live stream the festival online from anywhere today

It's time for a good old-fashioned singalong, as Paul McCartney gets set to headline the Pyramid Stage tonight - at the grand old age of 80! Fresh from his warm-up in Frome, the ex-Beatle will play Glastonbury 2022 Saturday along with the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, Celeste, Glass Animals, Haim, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and so many more top-shelf artists also set to perform throughout the day. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch a Glastonbury Saturday live stream for FREE from anywhere today.

The first thing to say is don't get caught out by the BBC's Glastonbury TV schedule, as it's very difficult to tell what coverage is live and what coverage isn't.

For instance, Paul McCartney is due to take the Pyramid Stage at 9.30pm BST tonight, but the BBC’s TV coverage of his performance is scheduled to begin an hour later, at 10.30pm. That may turn out to be a simple mix-up, but if you want to be completely sure that you’re watching Glastonbury live, you’re best off tuning into BBC iPlayer, which is live streaming the action from some of Glastonbury's biggest stages, pretty much all day.

Some of the other acts being featured by the Beeb include Joy Crookes, Self Esteem, Skunk Anansie, Holly Humberstone, The Avalanches, Leon Bridges, AJ Tracey, Pa Salieu, Yungblud, Burna Boy, Jessie Ware, Jamie T and Róisín Murphy.

Read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 Glastonbury Saturday live stream from anywhere - starting with how to watch Glastonbury Saturday for FREE in the UK. We've also listed the Saturday lineup for the main stages further down the page.

How to watch Glastonbury Saturday 2022 for FREE

(opens in new tab) You can watch Saturday at Glastonbury (opens in new tab) unfold across BBC One, Two, Three and Four, with coverage starting at 5pm BST on Saturday afternoon and continuing until 2am on Sunday morning. However, bear in mind that the BBC's Glastonbury TV coverage is a mix of live performances and highlights of the biggest acts, and the schedule is extremely convoluted. If you want to watch LIVE Glastonbury coverage only, BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) will be providing live streams of a selection of the biggest Glastonbury stages. At the time of writing, the BBC hasn't revealed what time these live streams will start, but we'd hazard a guess at early afternoon. BBC iPlayer works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. You can also stream the BBC's TV coverage on iPlayer, and it's all free to watch with a valid TV licence. Not in the UK right now? Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad (opens in new tab).

How to watch a Glastonbury Saturday live stream from anywhere

Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of Saturday at Glastonbury 2022 from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution. The best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – can alter your IP address to make it appear like you’re somewhere else. While this can be used for privacy, it can also be used to access your preferred streaming platform back home, even when you're out of the country.

Can I watch Glastonbury in the US, Canada, Australia and anywhere else?

Glastonbury is the highlight of the British music calendar, but it's only televised in the UK, with countries like the US, Canada, and Australia missing out entirely. If you're a UK citizen abroad, your best option for watching your country's coverage is use one of the best VPN service (opens in new tab) providers as described above. We recommend ExpressVPN. It's reliable, good value and very effective but do take look at others listed below.

Glastonbury Saturday 2022 lineup and times

All times BST

Pyramid Stage

9.30pm-11.45pm - Paul McCartney

7.15pm-8.30pm - Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

5.30pm-6.30pm - Haim

4pm-4.45pm - Aj Tracey

2.30pm-3.30pm - Easy Life

1.15pm-2pm - Joy Crookes

12pm-12.45pm - Les Amazones d’Afrique

The Other Stage

10.30pm- 11.45pm - Megan Thee Stallion

8.30pm-9.30pm - Burna Boy

6.45pm-7.45pm - Olivia Rodrigo

5.15pm-6.15pm - Glass Animals

3.45pm-4.45pm - Metronomy

2.15pm-3.15pm - Skunk Anansie

1pm-1.45pm - Tems

11.45am-12.30pm - Hak Baker

West Holts Stage

10.15pm-11.45pm - Roisin Murphy

8.30pm-9.30pm - Caribou

7pm-8pm - Leon Bridges

5.30pm-6.30pm - Celeste

4.15pm-5pm - Yves Tumor

2.45pm-3.45pm - Black Midi

1.15pm-2.15pm - Brass Against

11.30am-12.30pm - Kikagaku Moyo

John Peel Stage

10.30pm-11.45pm - Jamie T

9pm-10pm - Yungblud

7.30pm-8.30pm - Ghetts

6pm-7pm - Pa Salieu

4.30pm-5.30pm - Beabadoobee

3.15pm-4pm - Self Esteem

2pm-2.45pm - Holly Humberstone

12.45pm-1.30pm - Enny

11.30am-12.15pm - Go_A

Park Stage

11pm-12.15am - Jessie Ware

9.15pm-10.15pm - Mitski

7.45pm-8.45pm - The Avalanches

6.15pm-7.15pm - Big Thief

4.45pm-5.45pm - Squid

3.15pm-4.15pm - Sampa The Great

2pm-2.45pm - Gabriels

12.45pm-1.30pm - Katy J Pearson

11.30am-12.10pm - Yasmin Williams

Acoustic Stage

9.30pm-11pm - The Waterboys

8pm-9pm - Richard Thompson

6.30pm-7.30pm - Scouting For Girls

5.30pm-6.15pm - Tony Christie

4.30pm-5.15pm - Chris Difford

3.30pm-4.15pm - Grainne Duffy

2.30pm-3.10pm - Laura Veirs

1.40pm - 2.20pm - Katherine Priddy

12.45pm-1.25pm - 49th & Main

12pm-12.30pm - Tom Webber Best Demo Of The Year

Avalon Stage

11.05pm-12.15am - The Hoosiers

1.35pm-10.35pm - Lamb

8.05pm-9.05pm - Ward Thomas

6.25pm-7.40pm - Dr. John Cooper Clarke

5.05pm-6.05pm - Tom Robinson Band

3.35pm-4.35pm - Molotov Jukebox

2.05pm-3.05pm - Grace Petrie

12.40pm-1.35pm - The Longest Johns

11.30am-12.10pm - Nia Wyn

Left Field

9pm-10pm - Yard Act

7.30pm-8.15pm - Billy Nomates

6.15pm-6.45pm - Kam-Bu

5pm-5.45pm - Asylums

3pm-4.30pm - Radical roundup with Billy Bragg – Seb Lowe, Tom A. Smith, Jess Silk

1.30pm-2.30pm - Debates: What’s next for the climate emergency with Kam-Bu, Harpreet Kaur Paul, Stop Cambo, Rebecca Newsom, Scarlett Westbrook

12pm-1pm - Debates: State of the nation: Politics in crisis with Andy Burnham, Francis Foley, Mete Coban, Shaista Aziz, John Harris

Arcadia

2am-3am - Camelphat b2b Patrick Topping

1am-2am - Calvin Harris

12am-1am - Four Tet

11.15pm-12am - Kurupt Fm

10.15pm-11.15pm - DJ EZ

9.30pm-10.15pm - Nia Archives

Sonic