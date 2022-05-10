How to watch Eurovision 2022: live stream semi-final 1 online and on TV for free

Brace yourself for a parade of giant glitterballs, excessive pyrotechnics, questionable fashion choices and a lot of key changes. Eurovision 2022 here! There are some cracking entries in this year's Eurovision Song Contest field, and the stakes are already high, with 17 artists set to battle it out for 10 places in the grand final. Ukraine and Norway both look like a shoo-in for the main event, but who will join them there? Read on as we explain how to watch a Eurovision 2022 semi-final 1 live stream online and on TV from anywhere in the world tonight - including free-to-air coverage in the UK and Australia.

Eurovision 2022 semi-final 1 live stream Date: Tuesday, May 10 Time: 9pm CEST (local) / 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 5am AEST Venue: Palasport Olimpico, Turin, Italy FREE Eurovision live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) | SBS On Demand (AU) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days

Albania's entry, "Sekret" by Ronela, was too hot for the European Broadcasting Union to handle in the pre-show rehearsals. The shirtless dancers and steamy choreography proved a bit much for the execs. But Ronela has vowed not to rein the performance in, and we can't wait to see how it goes down with viewers.

Citi Zēni, representing Latvia, are going all out to show that being eco-conscious is not only cool, but also kind of hot, with "Eat Your Salad". It's caused quite a kerfuffle too, due to some of its rather suggestive lyrics, but who can resist a saxophone solo?

On the other end of the spectrum is "Sentimentai", a classy entry from Lithuania's Monika Liu that's nigh-on impossible not to groove to, while "Með hækkandi sól" ("With The Rising Sun") from Icelandic band Systur is sure to delight legions of country music fans.

Of course, there are also two of the standout favourites to look forward to - "Stefania" by Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra, and "Give That Wolf a Banana" by Norway's Subwoolfer. Follow our guide for all the ways to get a Eurovision 2022 semi-final 1 live stream wherever you are right now - starting with how to tune in for FREE in the UK.

How to watch Eurovision 2022 semi-final 1: live stream for FREE

The Eurovision 2022 semi-finals are being shown on BBC Three in the UK, with coverage of semi-final 1 getting underway at 8pm BST on Tuesday evening. Because it's on the BBC, you don't need to pay a penny to tune in. And if you miss the live broadcast, you can watch it on-demand on iPlayer, the BBC's streaming service. Stream all of Eurovision 2022 free on BBC iPlayer. Whether you want to watch Eurovision 2022 live or on catch-up, you can access iPlayer on almost all smart devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, media streams, games consoles and smart TVs. If you're out of the country when Eurovision airs, there's still a way to watch the BBC's free coverage. Use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad.

How to live stream Eurovision 2022 semi-finals from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream Eurovision 2022 below. But you might run into a problem trying to access the platforms if you're abroad right now, due to geo-blocking restrictions.

You can get around the issue by using a VPN, which is a great bit of software that allows you to virtually port your device back to your country of residence - thereby letting you regain access to all of the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream Eurovision 2022 semi-finals from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch the Eurovision 2022 semi-finals

Using a VPN for BBC iPlayer while abroad is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - BBC iPlayer for UK citizens abroad.

How to watch Eurovision 2022 semi-final 1: live stream in Australia for FREE

The Eurovision 2022 semi-finals are being shown for free in Australia too, courtesy of SBS and its SBS On Demand catch-up service. The Eurovision 2022 semi-final 1 starts at 5am AEST on Wednesday morning, and if you're willing to wake up that early you can tune in live. But get this. The Eurovision 2022 semi-final 1 is being repeated in its entirety at 8.30pm AEST on Friday evening, perfect for a Eurovision viewing party. As well as apps for Android and iOS, you can access SBS On Demand on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV and most smart TVs. Away from Australia right now? Not to worry, you can still access your favourite streaming service from anywhere in the world with the help of a good VPN.

Live stream Eurovision 2022 semi-final 1 in the US without cable

Peacock TV is the place to watch the entirety of Eurovision 2022 in the US, with the live stream for semi-final 1 set to begin at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Tuesday afternoon. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month, and also offers a huge library of top shows, some of the highlights being The Office, The Thing About Pam, and Modern Family. It's loaded with live sports coverage too, including EPL soccer, every big WWE event, NFL, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 per month to cut out commercials. If you subscribe to Peacock or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

Can you live stream Eurovision 2022 in Canada?

Unfortunately for any Eurovision fans based in Canada, there's no official broadcaster for the 2022 Song Contest. OMNI Television has shown the past two editions, but that run has now come to an end.

The silver lining is that Eurovision Canada is being planned for 2023.

In the meantime, your best option for watching Eurovision 2022 is to use one of the best VPN service providers, as described above. Do bear in mind that some paid streaming services require a credit card based in the same country as the service.

Semi-final 1 is set to begin at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Tuesday afternoon.

Can you watch Eurovision in New Zealand?

Eurovision hasn't been televised in New Zealand for a few years, and it's business as usual for the 2022 edition. As explained above, your best option could be to use a VPN to tap into another country's coverage.

If you do fancy going down that route, note that the first semi-final starts at 7am NZST on Wednesday morning.