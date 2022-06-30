How to watch Downton Abbey: A New Era online - don't miss the new movie and the original TV series wherever you are

Having spanned six seasons, numerous specials, and a 2019 feature-length film, period drama Downtown Abbey's latest movie instalment is hitting streaming services alongside the full catalogue of the much-loved TV series. Downton Abbey: A New Era, which arrived in cinemas earlier this year, reunites the original principal cast, including Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, Maggie Smith, plus a host of new faces. Get your fix of Edwardian England with our guide. Here's how to watch Downton Abbey: A New Era online, as well as the original TV series, wherever you are in the world.

The new movie sees several members of the Crawley family head off to the South of France after a shock discovery that the dowager has inherited a villa from a mysterious man from her past.

Alongside the excitement and intrigue of events on the continent, the family are also dealing with an American invasion as Hollywood comes to film on the sprawling estate.

If a feature length return to the aristocratic world created by Julian Fellowes isn't enough, the great news for US fans of the show is that Peacock also has the full Downtown Abbey TV series catalogue available on demand, alongside the new movie. For hardcore Downton fans, Peacock has also added a 24/7 channel that will solely air seasons 1 through to 6 nonstop.

Read on to find out how to watch Downton Abbey: A New Era online wherever you are in the world, as well as the TV series.

Watch the new Downton Abbey: A New Era movie as well as the original TV series in the US

How to watch Downton Abbey: A New Era from outside your country

If you are abroad, it's likely you'll run into problems when trying to watch Downtown Abbey: A New Era like you would back home due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream the the new movie online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Downton Abbey: A New Era from anywhere

How to stream Downton Abbey: A New Era in the UK

(opens in new tab) At the time of writing, Downton Abbey: A New Era is still showing in UK cinemas, and unlike the US, there isn’t a streaming service that includes Downton Abbey: A New Era as part of its content library. If you're looking to watch the movie, but don't fancy heading out to the cinema to watch it, the good news is that its available to rent from a number of streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) as a ‘Home Premiere’ rental, Apple TV and Sky Store, with all three platforms offering the film for £15.99. For those looking to stream the original TV series, the great news is that there are a number of options for watching all six seasons. Sky GO and Now TV, Brit Box Virgin Media GO and Netflix all include the show in their library. And remember, if you're away from the UK right now and still want to watch Downton Abbey from you're preferred streaming service, then you can take advantage of the VPN route (opens in new tab) as described above.

Watch Downton Abbey: A New Era online in Canada

(opens in new tab) As with the UK, if you're a Canadian wanting to watch Downton Abbey: A New Era at home, you'll need to rent the movie from a streaming service with Apple TV, Cineplex, and Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) among the platforms currently offering the film for CA$24.99 For those wanting to rewatch or experience the TV series for the first time, both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video offer all six seasons of the show in Canada.

Stream Downton Abbey: A New Era online in Australia