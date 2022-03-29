How to watch Concert for Ukraine online from UK and abroad

Manic Street Preachers, Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello are among the headline acts at Concert for Ukraine, a two-hour live fundraiser for the Disasters Emergency Committee's Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. To make sure you have the best seat in the house, follow our guide to watch a Concert for Ukraine live stream for free - no matter where you are today.

Watch Concert for Ukraine Date: Tuesday, March 28 Time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 6am AEDT Venue: Resorts World Arena, Solihull, UK FREE stream: watch for FREE on ITV Hub

The telethon was pulled together in just a fortnight, and as such, the Concert for Ukraine line up has been pretty fluid. Becky Hill, Snow Patrol and Paloma Faith are among the other big-name performers taking part, but we wouldn't be too surprised if there were a couple of unexpected guest appearances on the night.

We've listed the official Concert for Ukraine line up just below, with every performer set to belt out one or two numbers with an underlying message of support and solidarity.

The performances will be interspersed with short films, and viewers will be urged to donate money throughout the evening. Here's where to watch Concert for Ukraine for free online.

Concert for Ukraine line up

Manic Street Preachers

Ed Sheeran

Becky Hill

Nile Rodgers & Chic

The Kingdom Choir

Tom Odell

Camila Cabello

Emeli Sandé

Gregory Porter

Snow Patrol

Paloma Faith

Anne Marie

How to watch a Concert for Ukraine live stream for free in the UK

Anyone in the UK can watch the Concert for Ukraine for FREE on ITV 1 (STV in Scotland), with coverage of the event starting at 8pm BST on Tuesday, March 28. You can also get a free Concert for Ukraine live stream via ITV Hub, which has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. The platform is packed with high-quality drama, including Trigger Point, The Bay, and the David Tennant-starring Des – but you should hold a valid TV licence in order to use it.

How to donate to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal

Donating is really easy, and your first port of call is dec.org.uk. That has loads of information about how to donate and where your money will go.

You can donate directly online at that site (don't forget to add Gift Aid!) or, alternatively by:

Phone - 01204 770822

JustGiving at www.justgiving.com/dec

Post (cheque, voucher etc)

CAF Charities Aid Foundation)

Paypal

For a full list visit www.dec.org.uk/many-ways-to-donate

(Image credit: ITV)

How to watch Concert for Ukraine in Australia

ABC TV is going to broadcast the star-studded gig a day later than when it goes out live - you can watch the Concert for Ukraine at 8.30pm AEDT on Wednesday, March 30. That means that it will also be able to stream it for the next 30 days on the ABC iview website and apps, too. Wanting to donate to the cause? Then ABC says that: "Viewers will be able to donate money to the cause throughout the evening online through ABC Gives and via phone on 1300 939 000."

How to watch Concert for Ukraine online from outside the UK

If you're abroad, you won't be able to stream Concert for Ukraine on ITV as you'll find that the ITV stream is geo-blocked. And it doesn't appear that it will get a wide broadcast across the globe.

Unfortunately, the only way we can really think to get around these geo-restrictions is to use a VPN, which will fool your laptop, mobile or streaming device into thinking it's back in the UK and thus will let you watch the concert on the ITV Hub.

Right now, we think the best VPN for streaming is the service ExpressVPN, which is fast, easy-to-use and works on a wide breadth of devices including Android and iPhones, the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation and more. Once installed, locate a server in the UK and watch as if you were back in blighty!