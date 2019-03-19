NRL 2019: How to watch the entire Rugby League season live from anywhere

Australia enjoys quite a few codes of football, but Rugby League is, undeniably, one of the country’s favorites. Fans Down Under often bundle up to face the winter cold and rain during League season so they can watch their favorite team battle it out on the field.

However, the clever local fan knows they don’t have to brave the cold to watch the 2019 NRL Premiership matches live – they can do so from the comfort, and warmth, of their home. League fans from around the world won't have to miss out either as this year there's a particularly easy way to keep up with each try and conversion.

In Australia, free-to-air television is the easiest means of keeping up with the 2019 season, but there are also live streaming options available to anyone outside the country keen on catching each kick-off live, no matter where you are.

NRL 2019 schedule: The matches this week

The NRL season runs over the course of 25 rounds before wrapping up with four weeks of finals. This year, the Premiership kicked off earlier in March and will go on till the Grand Finals to be held on the last Sunday in September.

2019 sees the return of Sunday night football, with the afternoon fixture moving to a 6:10pm AEDT time slot. In case you can’t remember when the upcoming matches are, we’ve got the week’s fixtures listed right here.

Round 1 is done and dusted, the cobwebs brushed off and eight teams have scored their first points. Round 2 begins Thursday, March 21.

Please note that all times listed here are in Australian Eastern time.

Thursday, March 21: Dragons vs Rabbitohs at 7:50pm

Friday, March 22: Raiders vs Storm at 6pm

Friday, March 22: Broncos vs Cowboys at 7:55pm

Saturday, March 23: Sharks vs Titans at 3pm

Saturday, March 23: Knights vs Panthers at 5:30pm

Saturday, March 23: Sea Eagles vs Roosters at 7:35pm

Sunday, March 24: Bulldogs vs Eels at 4:05pm

Sunday, March 24: Wests Tigers vs Warriors at 6:10pm

We’ll keep this schedule updated throughout the season, so be sure to check back every week.

Watching the 2019 NRL season live and free in Australia

For free-to-air television, the Nine Network holds the broadcasting rights for just three matches in each round while Fox Sports owns the rights to the other five – an arrangement that hasn’t changed since last year. As such, watching the 2019 NRL season on free-to-air telly can get a tad confusing.

If you live in NSW or Queensland, Channel 9 (or channel 90 if you want HD quality) will present the Thursday night games, the second Friday night matches and each Sunday afternoon fixture on free-to-air TV, while viewers in Victoria, Tasmania and Western Australia will have to watch on GEM.

Folk in South Australia, though, will be able to watch the Sunday afternoon match live and free, while the other two weekday fixtures will be broadcast only at midnight or in the early hours of the next day.

All matches in the final round, however, will be broadcast live over the Nine Network around the country on either GEM or Channel 9/90.

Livestream the 2019 NRL season in Australia

There are quite a few options to choose from when it comes to live streaming every game of the 2019 NRL Premiership online in Australia:

9Now | Free The easiest way would be to download the Nine Network’s 9Now app, available for desktop, iOS and Android. You’ll be able to watch a live stream of all the matches that the network holds the rights for, along with all the matches in the finals. To watch the other five matches in each round, you’ll need a Foxtel connection or a Kayo Sports subscription.

Kayo Sports | $25 per month; 14-day free trial This is Australia’s latest streaming service and it’s dedicated exclusively to sports. It’s a sister product from Foxtel, meaning it mirrors everything being broadcast on a Foxtel Sports package, with the exception of the English Premier League channels, Eurosport and Sky Racing. That means, for just $25 a month, you can watch all the sports you want to your heart’s content, including the 2019 NRL Premiership, with no lock-in contracts to keep you tied up. Read more: Kayo Sports reviewView Deal

Foxtel Now | $54 per month; 10-day free trial Another way to live stream the NRL season is to sign up for a Foxtel Now subscription for $25 a month. You’ll need to add the Sports pack to the subscription as well, taking your monthly costs up to $54 a month. Read more: Foxtel Now reviewView Deal

NRL Live Pass | from $3.99 If you aren’t too keen on switching between the Nine Network and Foxtel/Kayo, your best option is to get yourself an NRL Live Pass. While Telstra customers often get free access to the NRL Live Pass as part of their mobile plan, it’s available to everyone for $3.99 a week, or $99.99 for an annual subscription. This will provide you with a live stream of every game, with the exception of the State of Origin series. The NRL Live Pass app is available for both iOS and Android, but keep in mind that there are limitations on the display size of the live stream, so you won’t be able to cast it to a bigger screen like your TV. The maximum display size for the NRL Live Pass is 7-inches diagonal, with full-screen mode unavailable on devices with larger displays.View Deal

Livestream the 2019 NRL season from anywhere

You don’t need a VPN connection to stream every NRL game live in case you happen to be either travelling outside of Australia or living abroad. NRL fans from around the world now have an easy way to cheer on their favorite teams with a streaming service exclusively for all things League.

Watch NRL | from US$17 / £13 / €17 / AU$19 The contents of this streaming service are only available to view outside of Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, and include every match in the Premiership plus the State of Origin series. Watch NRL allows you to pause and rewind live matches, and also allows you to download matches for offline viewing. While you can watch the livestream on desktop via the website, the Watch NRL app is also available for iOS, Android and Apple TV. You can even cast onto a TV via AirPlay or Google Chromecast.View Deal