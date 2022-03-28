How to use multiple monitors in Windows 11

When you buy a monitor for your PC, one of the key considerations – aside from price – is most likely size, mainly so that it can fit on your desk. While there is a lot to be said in favor of a large monitor, cost can be an issue.

You may well find that it is cheaper to invest in two displays and take advantage of the fact that Windows 11 (like its predecessors) supports multiple monitors.

With two or more monitors connected to your computer, you will not only benefit from having a larger workspace, you can also use the different displays to organize open apps and windows.

It doesn't matter whether you're using a desktop PC or a laptop - adding a second display could be the best move you make, so here's our guide in making sure they all work with your PC.

1. Make sure the display ports match

These days, almost every laptop has an HDMI port, while PCs tend to have the option of connecting more than one display with other types of display ports.

While the majority of displays come with an HDMI port, there are other ports that can do the same job including the DisplayPort or the USB-C.

Assuming you have two monitors, you can start the process by connecting them to a power source, and then connecting them to your PC or laptop using a cable – like an HDMI, DVI, DisplayPort, or USB-C – or wireless connections.

2. Open Settings in Windows 11

By default, you will probably find that your monitors display your desktop in mirrored mode. This means that they both show exactly the same content, so this is something we need to change to make multiple monitors more useful. Press Windows + I to open Settings and click Settings > Display.

You will see a small diagram illustrating the fact that you have two monitors attached. Click the Identify button and Windows will briefly display a large digit on each screen so you know which is number 1 and which is number 2.

3. Use the 'Identify' option to your advantage

You can then use the diagram in Display settings to tell Windows how you have your monitors arranged on your desk. If you have your monitors side-by-side, drag monitor number 2 so it is to the right of monitor 1; if you have one monitor above the other, drag the monitor icons accordingly.

With the monitor arrangement correctly configured, click on the image of your second monitor and use the drop-down menu next to the Identify button to select the Extend desktop to this display option.

4. Test out the result with your mouse cursor

Now is a good time to play around and see what the experience of working with two monitors is going to be like. Assuming you have followed the steps correctly so far and everything is properly connected and configured, you should be able to move your mouse cursor from one display to the other.

You will find that when the cursor reaches the edge of the screen that adjoins the secondary display, it simply reappears on this second monitor. You may find that the cursor does not move in a perfectly straight line as it moves between monitors, and you may need to tweak the position of your displays to correct this.

5. Deciding which to make the primary display

With the basic configuration of multiple monitors, you can then go ahead and change more settings to make the experience perfect for you. Whichever monitor you have as your main display is the one that your taskbar will be shown on by default – although you can opt to have it shown on all of your monitors.

To change which monitor is used as your primary display, click the Multiple displays section in Display settings, then make sure you have the relevant monitor selected, and check the box labeled Make this my main display.

6. Select which apps to show on certain displays

While you are in this section of Settings, you can change which application will run when Windows starts up on a certain display. By default, Windows will remember which of your monitors you have been using for a particular application, and the next time you launch it, it will be opened on the same display.

If you preferred that this didn't happen, uncheck the box labeled Remember window locations based on monitor connection. If you disable the Minimize windows when a monitor is disconnected option, when you unplug a monitor, windows that were open on it will simply be transferred to the next available monitor without minimizing them.

7. Set the orientation for certain displays

While it is more common to have a monitor in landscape mode (so it is wider than it is tall), there is the possibility of rotating many displays into portrait mode. The physical process that this requires will vary from one monitor to another, and you may well need to unscrew the display from its mount – although you may be lucky and find that there is a simpler rotation system.

You will, however, then need to tell Windows that the orientation has changed. Select the monitor you have rotated in the display layout diagram and then look in the Scale & layout section below. From the Display orientation drop-down menu, choose Portrait, or whichever setting is appropriate.

8. Select the scale size for your display

While you're in the Scale & layout section, you might want to adjust the size at which text and other on-screen items are displayed. If you have a very high-resolution monitor, you may find that things are too small to see easily, and this is something that Windows lets you compensate for.

Make sure that you have the relevant monitor selected and then click the Scale drop-down menu. There are various settings that you could choose here, ranging from 100% all the way up to 350%; you will need to experiment to see which works best for you.

9. Select the text size

There are further options you can configure relating to text sizing if you click the Scale section, or the arrow to the right-hand side of it. It is worth heeding the warning that is then displayed at the top of Settings about only changing settings if you need to – but it is good to know how and what you are able to change.

It might be the case that you would like to increase the size of text independently of other on-screen items. Click the Text size section and you can then use the slider to make the text as large or as small as you need.

10. Configure the Taskbar for multiple displays

By default, Windows will only display the taskbar and Start button on your main display, but you can change this. Right-click on an empty section of the taskbar, select Taskbar settings, scroll down to and expand the Taskbar behaviors section by clicking it.

Check the box called Show my taskbar on all displays and then use the drop-down menu labeled When using multiple displays, show my taskbar apps on to choose whether taskbar icons for running apps should be displayed on all monitors or just the one on which the application is active.