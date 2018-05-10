How to upload photos to Instagram from your PC or Mac

Instagram makes it surprisingly hard to upload photos from your desktop – there's no way to do it using the official app for Windows 10, or the Instagram website. There's no Instagram app for macOS either.

That's nuisance – particularly if you want to post photos you’ve taken with a digital camera rather than a smartphone, or you want to edit your pictures and videos using desktop software before uploading them.

Thankfully there's a handy way to get around it and upload photos to Instagram from your PC or Mac. All you need is a Google account and a free program called BlueStacks App Player.

BlueStacks App Player is free to download and use, and is available for both PC and Mac

1. Get BlueStacks App Player

The Instagram app for Android is superb, and you can run it on your desktop using free Android emulator BlueStacks App Player, enabling you to upload photos to Instagram from your PC or Mac.

Download and install BlueStacks, then wait a few minutes while the engine starts for the first time. Dismiss the tutorial using the cross at the top right, make sure the correct language is selected and tap the arrow button.

Once you've installed BlueStacks App Player, you'll need to log in using your Google account

2. Log into your Google account

Click ‘Continue’, then log in using your Google account. Review the terms of service and, if you agree, click ‘OK’.

The next checkboxes are completely optional; if you’re only using BlueStacks to upload to Instagram, feel free to uncheck them all. Click the Next arrow, then enter your name (it'll only be used to personalize some apps).

Once you've set up BlueStacks App Player and logged in, you're ready to install the Instagram mobile app

3. Install the Instagram app

You'll now see a version of the Google Play Store. Search for Instagram (the search bar is in the top right), select the official app when it appears and click Install. The app will request access to information including your contacts and location. If that's OK with you, click 'Accept'.

After a moment, the Instagram icon will appear under the My Apps tab. Click it once to launch it.

The process of uploading photos and videos to Instagram using BlueStacks App Player on your PC or Mac is identical to using a smartphone or tablet

4. Upload, apply filters and share

BlueStacks will change to the size and shape of a vertically-oriented smartphone. Sign into your Instagram account with your usual details (the login link is at the bottom). Your Instagram feed will appear as it would on a phone.

Click the plus icon at the bottom, then select 'Gallery'. Click the 'Gallery' drop-down menu at the top left and select 'Other', then click 'Pick from Windows'. Find the photo you want to upload, select it and click 'Open'.

You can now crop the picture, add filters and a caption, and share it with your followers via all the usual social networks.