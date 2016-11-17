How to speed up your Wi-Fi

Today’s WiFi networks are more powerful than ever, but you can still encounter problems at the edges of your network’s range, where ‘dead spots’ see a weak or non-existent signal.

This might be down to the placement of your router, but it can also be caused by interference from other networks where they overlap.

Most network interference occurs when competing networks are transmitting on the same channel. If you know who’s transmitting on which channel, you may be able to improve matters by switching your own network to a less congested one.

In this tutorial, we’ll show you how to use a free app called WiFi Analyzer to not only measure your own network’s signal strength at various points in your home, but also analyse which channels are being overused, enabling you to find your own sweet spot among all that competition.