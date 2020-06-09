How to pitch your ideas to TechRadar

TechRadar’s mission is to be the go-to source for tech buying advice. But even with our in-house team of highly-skilled experts and writers, we often need outside expertise to ensure our content is the best of the best.

That’s where you come in. The TechRadar team is always on the lookout for talented writers to help bring the site to life, whether that’s conducting a specialist review, offering insightful commentary on a major tech event, or distilling jargon into everyday language for an authoritative and understandable explainer piece.

We’re always looking to expand our pool of freelance writers, and as the breadth of our coverage grows, so too does our need for talent in wider areas of expertise. Want to pitch us a feature, review, exclusive news story or opinion piece? We’d love to hear from you.

TechRadar’s editors want to hear and amplify voices from right across the industry. We believe in the power of diversity, and the value of unique points of view from across society. If you’re from a BAME background, part of the LGBTQIA community, young, old, a seasoned journalist or a newcomer looking for your first break, you are all welcome.

All that matters is that you have a talent for writing entertaining and informative articles, a passion for technology, and that you understand the sorts of articles that TechRadar publishes.

Looking to pitch? Here’s everything you need to know, how to format your pitch, and who to contact.

Pitching to ideas TechRadar: what we’re looking for

Unique voices, new perspectives and enlightening copy: That all helps our readers achieve their goals - be that buying new tech, keeping track with the latest industry happenings (both good and bad), being excited for upcoming launches and rumored products, or getting advice on the tech they already own.

Authority and knowledge: TechRadar prides itself on the expertise of its team - both internally and its freelancers. We want you to add your expertise and insight to the conversation, so demonstrate your knowledge in the pitch.

An understanding of TechRadar's output: Look to see if we're already interested in your topic of choice by reading the site. Do you think your story could sit side-by-side with our daily output? If it wont, you'll have to work extra hard to pitch a compelling reason why we should take a look.

Independent editorial: If you're representing a brand, or have a vested interest in a company or product, we're not interested. Consider emailing us an interview opportunity with yourself or staff of the product you represent instead.

Formatting a pitch

We get sent many pitches, but we only have enough budget to pursue the very best ideas. If you want to give your pitch the best possible chance of being commissioned, we’d encourage you to follow the formatting guide below.

Propose a headline: Catch our eye with a suggested headline that succinctly describes your piece. We'll likely workshop this with you later, but it gives us a good indication of where your story is going.

Give a synopsis of your idea: 100 to 200 words on what your feature will be about can help us to get a feel for your idea, and will help us in the initial stages of shaping it alongside you, should we choose to pursue it. We don't want the whole article, just an outline.

Highlight potential interview subjects and studies that will be referenced: Unique primary reporting and a strong understanding of effective use of secondary sources is vital for your article. Let us know who you will be intending to contact, where appropriate. If you've already worked on the topic elsewhere, highlighting that work is useful, too.

Propose a word count: This may be tricky as a project grows in progress, but an indication of how many words you estimate you'll need to effectively tell your story helps you (and us) in gauging your plan. For reference, most features commissioned on TechRadar run between 1,000 and 2,000 words long. We've plenty of room for longer features too, if the topic requires more.

Remember that you’ll also need to provide original photography and/or imagery that we have permission to use from brands and other creators.

Who to send your pitch to

While you can contact the entire team at team@techradar.com , that’s rarely the best way to pitch us an editorial-led story. Instead, send a targeted pitch to the editor or writer who looks after the specific topic you’re looking to work within – a story about an aspect of the new iPhone should go to our Phones Editor, for instance, and a feature about Netflix should go to our Entertainment Editor.

Below you’ll find the contact details for all the senior editorial staff on TechRadar, including section heads:

Gareth Beavis

Global Editor-in-Chief

One of the founding members of TechRadar, Gareth loves phones and fitness tech with an equal, unhealthy passion. Email | Articles | Twitter

UK

TechRadar UK Editorial

John McCann

Deputy Editor

John oversees the day-to-day running of TechRadar, loves a smartphone and gets behind the wheel of cars now and then. Email | Articles | Twitter

Gerald Lynch

Executive Editor

Gerald oversees our feature and longform output. He loves gaming, but only on a 4K HDR screen with 7.1 surround sound. Email | Articles | Twitter

Samuel Roberts

Senior Editor, Entertainment

Samuel brings you everything you need to know about the best streaming services, biggest shows and blockbuster movies. Email | Articles | Twitter

Matt Hanson

Senior Editor, Computing

There's no aspect of technology that Matt isn't passionate about, especially computing and PC gaming. Email | Articles | Twitter

Mark Wilson

Cameras Editor

Writing and overseeing reviews of the latest camera gear on TechRadar, Mark also looks after all the photography tutorials. Email | Articles | Twitter

Cat Ellis

Fitness and Wellbeing Editor

Cat's beat includes fitness trackers, treadmills, workout apps and all manner of other tech to help you stay fit and healthy. Email | Articles | Twitter

James Peckham

Phones Editor

James covers all the big announcements from the best manufacturers making gadgets for your palms, wrists and face. Email | Articles | Twitter

Matt Phillips

Video Producer

Both in front and behind the camera, Matt makes the great video content on TechRadar and across our social channels. Email | Twitter

US

TechRadar US Editorial

Matt Swider

Managing Editor, US

Matt Swider is TechRadar's gadget-savvy, globe-trotting managing editor in New York and he owns over 400 phones! Email | Articles | Twitter

Nick Pino

Senior Editor, Home Entertainment

Nick covers TVs, headphones, speakers, video games, VR and streaming devices. He also occasionally writes about Pokemon. Email | Articles | Twitter

Bill Thomas

US Editor, Computing

Fat, queer and extremely online. Computers are the devil, but they just happen to be a satanist. Email | Articles | Twitter

TechRadar Pro Editorial

Désiré Athow

Managing Editor, TechRadar Pro

Following an eight-year stint at ITProPortal.com, Désiré now heads up TechRadar Pro. Email | Articles | Twitter