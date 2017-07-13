How to make karaoke tracks with Audacity

Audacity is the world's best free audio editor, and it's a budding karaoke star's dream thanks to its ability to strip the vocals from your favorite songs.

It's a simple process: vocals are usually in the center of a stereo tracks – half on one channel and half on the other – so inverting one channel cancels the two parts out. With a good quality sound file, it's usually very effective.

Naturally, you should only use this to make karaoke songs for personal use; don't redistribute the resulting files without permission from the copyright holder.

The music used to illustrate this guide is 'Let It In' by Josh Woodward.