At WWDC 2020 in June, Apple announced a new update coming for the Apple Watch's operating system, watchOS 7 – which is now available in public beta for folks who want to get an early look. Is that you? Here's a step-by-step guide.

We've been excited for all the perks coming in the next version of watchOS, especially the official sleep-tracking app. But like all beta software, the watchOS 7 beta may not be completely stable and could lack some of the more exciting features teased to come in the full release later in 2020, so you should think hard before downloading the watchOS 7 beta.

Of course, if you want to experience the Apple Watch software of tomorrow (or, most likely, September) today, then we’ve got you covered, as below we’ll explain exactly how to download the watchOS 7 beta to your Apple Watch.

watchOS 7 beta compatibility

The first thing you’ll want to do is double check your Apple Watch can actually run watchOS 7. You’ll need an Apple Watch 3 or newer to get the latest software, so if you have an Apple Watch Series 1 or an Apple Watch 2 then you’re out of luck.

How to download and install the watchOS 7 beta configuration profile

To get the watchOS 7 beta you first need to have the iOS 14 beta – so you’re committing to beta software on both your phone and your watch. Handily, we also have a guide for getting the iOS 14 beta on your iPhone, so head there first and then come back.

Got the iOS 14 beta up and running? Great! Now for the Apple Watch part, though your iPhone is still heavily involved, as you initially need to download the watchOS 7 beta configuration profile to your iPhone.

Before doing this, make sure your iPhone is paired to your Apple Watch, that it’s connected to WiFi and next to your Apple Watch, and that you have at least 50% battery on your wearable.

To get the public beta, you'll need to enroll in the Apple Beta Software Program and click 'Sign Up' if you haven't already – if you have, click the 'Sign in' link below it instead and enter your credentials. Once you're signed in, return to the Beta Software Program page – this time, using the iPhone you're planning to pair with the Apple Watch you want the beta on – and click 'Get started' to head to the Beta Program Guide.

Once there, click on the watchOS tab and scroll down to the 'Get Started' paragraph, click on the link to enroll your Apple Watch. Scroll down to click on 'Download profile' to get the profile on your iPhone.

How to download and install the watchOS 7 beta

(Image credit: Apple)

Once the beta configuration profile is on your iPhone, actually getting the beta on your Apple Watch is simple, and there are two ways to do it. The easiest might not require you to do anything at all, so long as you've got Automatic Updates switched on – in which case, the update should start downloading as soon as it senses the public beta is available.

But if your Apple Watch isn't set to receive updates automatically, just head to the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, tap on ‘My Watch’, then ‘General’, then ‘Software Update’.

Here you should now see the watchOS 7 beta as an option, so tap ‘Download and Install’, enter your passcode when prompted, and follow any additional prompts on your phone or watch.

Alternatively you can start it downloading directly from your Apple Watch. Just head to the settings screen on your wearable, then tap ‘General’ > ‘Software Update’ > ‘Install’, and hit ‘OK’.

You’ll then still need to launch the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, but this time just to agree to the terms and conditions that will pop up. Then back on your Apple Watch, tap ‘Download & Install.’

As well as having at least 50% battery life you’ll also need to connect your Apple Watch to its charger to install the update.