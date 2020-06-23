How to download and install macOS 11 Big Sur Developer Preview

Apple has revealed its latest version of its operating system that runs on Macs and MacBooks, and if you want to try it out, here's how to to download and install the macOS 11 Big Sur Developer Preview right now.

The final release of macOS 11 Big Sur will be available later on in 2020, and it promises to be the biggest update to macOS in years. If you can’t wait that long to see what new features it brings, there are ways to download and install macOS 11 Big Sur early.

This involves downloading and installing the early Developer Preview (and later Public Beta) versions of macOS 11 Big Sur, which won’t include all of the features of the final release – and will possibly come with bugs and errors while the software is being finalised.

If you don’t want your Mac or Macbook crashing at random times while you’re working, we’d strongly recommend waiting until the final stable release of macOS 11 Big Sur later this year, or even wait for a few weeks afterwards to be entirely certain there are no bugs or issues.

At this early stage you will need to enrol in the Apple Developer Program, which requires a payment of $100 (about £69, AU$140). This will allow you to download and install the macOS 11 Big Sur Developer Preview.

If you can wait a little longer, the macOS 11 Big Sur public beta will become available to all Mac and MacBook owners in July 2020 – and that will be free.

(Image credit: Apple)

Can your Mac run macOS 11 Big Sur?

Before you begin to download the macOS 11 Big Sur Developer Preview, you should make sure your Mac can run the software.

These are the Macs that you can install macOS 11 Big Sur on:

12-inch MacBook (2015 and later)

MacBook Air (2013 and later)

MacBook Pro (Late 2013 and later)

Mac mini (2014 and later)

iMac (2014 and later)

iMac Pro (all models)

Mac Pro (2013 and later)

(Image credit: Apple)

Back up your Mac before upgrading to macOS 11 Big Sur Developer Preview

Whenever you upgrade your operating system – and especially when you’re trying out an early Developer Preview or beta version – we highly recommend backing up the files on your Mac, so if anything goes wrong you can quickly restore your machine to its previous working order.

Before you download and install macOS 11 Big Sur's Developer Preview, make sure your Mac is backed up. For information on how to do this, head over to our ultimate guide to backing up your Mac .

How to enroll in the Apple Developer Program

If you really want to try out the macOS 11 Big Sur Developer Preview, and you’re not currently enrolled in Apple’s Developer Program, then go to the Apple Developer Program enrollment webpage, which will show you everything you need to sign up.

You'll need an Apple ID, and provide your basic personal information. Click the 'Start Your Enrollment' to begin and then follow the instructions. Remember, you'll need to pay $100 (about £69, AU$140) to enroll.

(Image credit: Apple)

How to download macOS 11 Big Sur Developer Preview

Once signed up for the Apple Developer Program, you can download the developer preview of the macOS 11 Big Sur. Go to the Apple Developer macOS Big Sur website. In the top-right corner you should see a blue 'Download' button.

Click it, then log in with your developer account. On the next page, you should see a button that says 'Install Profile' by macOS Big Sur (you may need to scroll down to find this).

Click it, and the file will download. Now, open up the Downloads folder in Finder and select 'macOS Big Sur Developer Beta Access Utility'. Next, double-click the macOSDeveloperBetaAccessUtility.pkg file to begin installing.

During this process, System Preferences will open and check for macOS updates. When it find the update for the developer preview, click 'Update'. If it doesn't find the update, restart your Mac, open the Mac App Store and click 'Updates'.

Once macOS 11 Big Sur Developer Preview has been downloaded in its entirety, a new window will open prompting you to agree to Apple’s terms and conditions. From there, follow the instructions to install the new operating system.