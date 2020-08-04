How to change your Facebook password or reset it

Your Facebook password is a vital piece of information if you're going to access your social media account on the internet or mobile phone.

You'll want to change your Facebook password if you have a weak password, so there's less risk of someone guessing it, or if you just want to regularly swap the password so you can have total account security.

Changing your Facebook password isn't too much of a hard task, but the website's User Interface (UI) can be a little cluttered, so sometimes it can be hard to get your head around the menus. So to help you out, we've come up with this guide on how to change your Facebook password, as well as how to reset it in case you forget.

How to change your Facebook password

Image 1 of 3 Select the drop-down arrow in the top right, then 'Settings & privacy'. (Image credit: Facebook / TechRadar) Image 2 of 3 Now select 'Settings' (Image credit: Facebook / TechRadar) Image 3 of 3 Click 'Security & login' on the left, then 'Edit' to the right of 'Change password' (Image credit: Facebook / TechRadar)

When you're on the Facebook website, on the bar along the top of the screen, click the downwards-pointing arrow on the far right. A drop-down menu will appear, select 'Settings and privacy' from this, then 'Settings'.

In this new menu, select 'Security and login', then scroll down to 'Change password', and click on it.

This menu will open below. You'll need to type in your current password, then your new password, then the new password again (to make sure you entered it right).

Once you've done this, select 'Save Changes', and your password will be successfully changed.

How to reset your Facebook password

Image 1 of 2 Select 'Forgotten account?' under the entry fields (Image credit: Facebook / TechRadar) Image 2 of 2 Insert the information you used to create the account, and follow the same steps as above. (Image credit: Facebook / TechRadar)

When you're logging in to Facebook, if you forget your login information, select 'Forgotten account?' below the entry fields.

The next page will ask you to enter in an email address or phone number - enter whatever you used to create your account in the first place. Once you've done this, Facebook will need to send you a code, and it'll give you a list of email accounts and phone numbers linked to your account. Select whichever is easier for you.

The next page will have a text entry field for a code - this code will be texted or emailed to you, depending on what you selected. Enter the code in here.

Now, you'll be given the opportunity to enter whatever you want the new password to be. Put it in, then click 'Continue'. Facebook will now give you the opportunity to log out your account in all the devices it's logged in to, or keep them logged in.

If you've had to reset your password for security reasons, we'd recommend selecting the latter, but if you're just forgot your password, perhaps you can stay logged in. Either way, make your choice and select 'Continue'. Now your password will be changed and you can use Facebook as usual.