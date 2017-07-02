How to remove ransomware without paying

Ransomware – software that encrypts your files or locks your screen until you pay its creators a fee – is no longer the preserve of malicious coders. Virus-writers are now offering their creations for sale on the black market for less tech-savvy criminals to distribute, in return for a slice of the profits.

This new tactic means ransomware is spreading faster than ever, and criminals are becoming more inventive with their tactics.

As with all malware, prevention from ransomware is better than cure: only download software from trusted sources, don't open unexpected email attachments, question any new programs you don't remember downloading, and remember that if something sounds too good to be true, it almost certainly is.

However, it's not always possible to stop stealthy attacks – sometimes all it takes is visiting a website that's been compromised – but there are ways to avoid disaster and remove ransomware that slips through the net.