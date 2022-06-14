Germany vs Italy live stream: how to watch Nations League online

Italy will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of a tight Group A3, as the Azzurri travel to Borussia-Park to take on third-placed Germany in this glamour Nations League clash. The reverse fixture in Bologna earlier this month saw Roberto Mancini's new look Italy muster an impressive 1-1 draw, with a host of raw players making their Italian. Read on to find out how to get a Germany vs Italy live stream and watch the 2022 Nations League online today, no matter where you are in the world.

Italy have continued to restore some pride after their recent failure to reach the 2022 World Cup with a hard fought goalless draw away to England on Saturday seeing Mancini field another experimental side that excluded many big names.

Germany boss Hansi Flick will meanwhile be pleased his side's unbeaten run, which now extends to 12 matches following their 1-1 draw away to Hungary at the weekend. Germany will nevertheless remain without a win in this year's Nations League and will be determined to finally clinch a victory here and close the two-point gap between them and the Italians.

Follow our guide to get a Germany vs Italy live stream and watch the 2022 Nations League online from anywhere.

How to watch an Germany vs Italy free live stream

Anyone in Italy and Germany will be able to watch a Germany vs Italy free live stream on national broadcasters RAI (Italy) and ZDF (Germany). Kick-off is 8.45pm CEST. Away from home at the moment? No problem.

Allow us to explain the full details of how to do so just below.

How to watch Germany vs Italy: live stream soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Germany vs Italy kicks off at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Tuesday, and is being shown exclusively on Fox Sports 1 in the US, with coverage getting underway at 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT. If you have the channel as part of your cable package, you can also get an Germany vs Italy live stream directly through the Fox Sports website (opens in new tab). How to watch Germany vs Italy without cable FS1 is available via the cable-cutting streamer Sling TV (opens in new tab), as part of an $11 per month add-on to its Sling Blue package, which includes 40+ other channels, including USA Network, NFL Network and National Geographic. The usual cost of a Sling Blue subscription is $35 per month, but you can currently get your first month of Sling TV for $10 less (opens in new tab). And as there's no contract, you can cancel at any time. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes FS2 is fuboTV. It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, offering more than 100 other channels on plans starting from $69.99 a month. There's no long-term contract with fuboTV either.

Germany vs Italy live stream: how to watch Nations League in the UK

(opens in new tab) Germany vs Italy kicks off at 7.45pm BST on Tuesday evening, and it's being shown on Premier Sports in the UK. Coverage starts on Premier Sports 1 at 7pm BST. Premier Sports has the rights to the lion's share of Nations League fixtures. It's available on TV from £9.99 per month through Sky (opens in new tab) and from £12.99 per month through Virgin Media (opens in new tab). The network also has its own streaming-only options, costing £9.99 for the full works including Premier Sports 1 and 2, Free Sports, LaLiga TV, and Box Nation. If you're outside the UK, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply download and install a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions below to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.

Germany vs Italy live stream: how to watch Nations League soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch Germany vs Italy on streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab), with kick-off set for 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Tuesday. DAZN costs just $20 per month or there's an annual subscription for $150 (opens in new tab), which also gets you live coverage of plenty more Nations League soccer action, huge boxing events, snooker, NFL, and much more. It's a slick service with a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Germany vs Italy: live stream Nations League game in Australia

(opens in new tab) Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Nations League fixture live Down Under, which makes it the only place to watch Germany vs Italy in Australia. The game kicks off at 4.45am AEST on Wednesday morning, so brace yourself for an early start. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Germany vs Italy: live stream Nations League in New Zealand