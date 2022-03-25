England vs Switzerland live stream: how to watch international football online from anywhere

With their places in the World Cup secured, England and Switzerland can switch their attentions to a friendly at Wembley. Though with only a handful of games scheduled between now and the tournament, it's a precious opportunity for Gareth Southgate and Murat Yakin to establish what works and what doesn't. Read on to find out how to watch an England vs Switzerland live stream no matter where you are in the world.

The Three Lions ended Euro 2020 as runners-up, and if they continue on this trajectory they'll be one of the favourites for the World Cup. Crystal Palace trio Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell and Conor Gallagher are amongst the fresher faces in the group.

England's squad is laced with talent, though many of Southgate's tried and trusted defensive personnel are having a torrid time at club level. Will Kyle Walker-Peters, Ben White, Guehi, or Mitchell get their chance to challenge the seniors?

Switzerland were one of the surprise packages last summer, scoring freely and memorably beating then-favourites France on penalties after a mesmerising 3-3 draw. Granit Xhaka will be looking to make his mark, while Xherdan Shaqiri will be full of confidence after ending a lengthy goal drought.

Breel Embolo is another threat, though the absences of Fabian Schar and Yann Sommer will be keenly felt by the Swiss. Read on to find out how to watch an England vs Switzerland live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch England vs Switzerland from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your regular coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an England vs Switzerland live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch an England vs Switzerland live stream from anywhere

Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch an England vs Switzerland live stream in the UK

England vs Switzerland is being shown on Sky Sports in the UK, via its Main Event channel. Kick-off is set for 5.30pm GMT on Saturday evening, with coverage of the game starting at 4.30pm. Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can watch this game on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for almost every smart device. Take a look at our guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Those outside the UK wanting to watch coverage like they would at home needn't worry about geo-blockers, either - as they can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch England vs Switzerland: live stream soccer in the US

ESPN Plus is the place to watch England vs Switzerland in the US, with kick-off set for 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT on Saturday. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. But for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $13.99 a month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer.

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show England vs Switzerland live in Australia, but be warned that kick-off is set for 4.30am AEDT on Sunday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport. The service is available for $14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

In India, Sony Pictures Networks is showing the England vs Switzerland match, with kick-off set for 11pm IST on Saturday night. Coverage will stretch across both TV and its over-the-top streaming service, SonyLIV.