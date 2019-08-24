College football live stream: how to watch 19-20 NCAA games online from anywhere

Summer is over and school is back in session but that also means that NCAA sport is back, too. And you've landed in the right place to discover how to live stream college football right up to the National Championship.

The 2019-20 NCAA college football season kicks off on Saturday, August 24 with two games. First the Miami Hurricanes will take on the Florida Gators at 7pm ET (4pm PT) at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando and later that evening, the Arizona Wildcats will go up against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at 10.30pm ET (7.30pm PT) at the Aloha Stadium in Honolulu.

The real action will start the following week though with 16 games scheduled for Thursday, August 29 and a total of 57 games are set to be played on Saturday, August 31.

This season all eyes will be on the Clemson Tigers as they look to overtake the Alabama Crimson Tide as the most dominant team in college football. Last year the Tigers crushed the Tide 44 to 16 in the national championship to regain their title after having lost it to the Tide in 2017. Last season the Tigers also became the first team in modern college football history to finish a season 15-0.

Whether you’re rooting for a team in the Big Ten, Pac-12, SEC, ACC, Big 12 or Big East conference this season, TechRadar will show you how to live stream every college football game this season so you don’t miss a single touchdown.

If you already have a cable subscription, you'll need access to the following networks in order to watch the meat of the action: ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, FS1, FS2, ESTP, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, BTN (Big Ten Network) and the Pac-12 Network.

However, if you aren’t a cable subscriber, you can still watch quite a few games over-the-air. With an indoor TV antenna you can watch college football games shown on ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox. For the most part, prime time games with air on either ABC or Fox and CBS will show games from the SEC conference. Notre Dame fans will be happy to hear that all of the college’s games will be shown on NBC.

Unfortunately there is no NCAA equivalent of NFL’s Game Pass, so watching college football online is a bit more challenging (and diverse) but don’t worry, as we’re here to help.

If you want to watch every college football game this season online you’ll need a streaming service that gives you the above listed channels. However, at this time, no single streaming service does but for your convenience we’ve compiled a list of our favorite streaming services and the networks they give you access to below.

Hulu with Live TV $45 per month - Hulu Live gives you access to ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX in most areas as well as to ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, ESPNU, ESPN Goal LIne, ESPN College Extra, FS1, FS2, SEC Network, NBCSN and BTN.

fuboTV $55 per month - With fuboTV's fubo plan you'll get access to ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, NBC Sports Network, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, BEINSports, BTN and the Pac-12 Network. It's worth noting that fuboTV does not carry ESPN or any other networks owned by the broadcaster so you'll miss out on games shown there.

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits up its live college football options across its $25 a month Blue plan and $25 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you'll get a $10 dollar discount and access to ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, ACC Network, FOX, NBC, FS1, FS2 and NBC Sports Network. The service also has a Sports Extra add-on for $10 a month that will give you access to different channels depending on whether you sign up for Sling Blue or Sling Orange. Sports Extra Orange gives you access to the SEC Network, SEC Network+, ESPNU, ESPN Goal Line, the PAC-12 Network and LHN (Longhorn Network) while Sports Extra Blue gives you access to the PAC-12 Network as well as to other sports networks.

YouTube TV $50 per month - YouTube TV only has one plan that gives you access to ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, NBCSN, CBSSn, BTN, SEC Network, Fox Sports, FS1 and FS2.

If there is no official broadcast option in your country or a game in not playing locally due to regional restrictions, then you’ll need to use a VPN service to dial in to a location in the US that does have coverage.

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. They're surprisingly easy to use, too! We’ve tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN currently available:

Express VPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee and is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and get three months free on an annual plan. As well as helping you tune into football, VPNs open up a world of blocked websites, international Netflix catalogues and much safer surfing.

For American college football fans in Canada, you’ll be able to watch some of this season’s games online but you will need one or more streaming services to do so depending on which conference you plan on following.