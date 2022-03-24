Cameroon vs Algeria live stream: how to watch 2022 World Cup qualifiers online from anywhere

Cameroon host Algeria in the first leg of their World Cup playoff, with prolific marksmen Vincent Aboubakar and Islam Slimani aiming to fire their respective nations to Qatar 2022. There could be goals galore in this one, so read on to find out how to watch a Cameroon vs Algeria live stream no matter where you are - with free coverage in Australia and around the world.

Cameroon vs Algeria live stream Date: Friday, March 25 Kick-off time: 6pm WAT (local) / 5pm GMT / 1pm ET / 10am PT / 4am AEDT Venue: Stade de Japoma, Douala FREE live streams: YouTube (RoW) | SBS On Demand (AU) US stream: ESPN Plus (US) Watch from anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

The Desert Foxes return to action at Japoma Stadium, having failed to win a single one of their three games at the venue at the recent Africa Cup of Nations, finding the back of the net just once in the process.

It was a dreadful tournament for the then-defending champions, but they now have the chance to redeem themselves. And with Riyad Mahrez and Slimani, who's scored more than any other player in qualifying, in their ranks, there's every chance they will.

The Indomitable Lions were the entertainers at their home AFCON, Aboubakar ending the competition as the top scorer, with Karl Toko Ekambi close behind. But a third-place finish saw Antonio Conceicao get the chop, and new coach Rigobert Song takes charge of Cameroon for the first time here.

It could be a baptism of fire for the cult hero former centre-back, and you can read on to find out how to watch a Cameroon vs Algeria live stream from anywhere in the world.

More sport: how to get a Premier League live stream

How to watch Cameroon vs Algeria: live stream FREE around the world

Cameroon vs Algeria is being live streamed on the FIFA YouTube channel in loads of countries around the world. YouTube is, of course, completely free to watch and compatible with pretty much any internet-connected device out there. However, that free stream isn't available everywhere. If you find yourself in a territory where the YouTube stream is blocked, then you might want to try a VPN, as per the instructions below. Cameroon vs Algeria kicks off at 6pm WAT local time on Friday evening, which is 5pm GMT / 4am AEDT / 6am NZDT.

How to watch Cameroon vs Algeria from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your regular coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Cameroon vs Algeria live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch a Cameroon vs Algeria live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch Cameroon vs Algeria: live stream FREE in Australia

Cameroon vs Algeria is being televised on free-to-air SBS in Australia, but be warned that kick-off is set for 4am AEDT on Saturday morning. If you wake up early (or stay up late) enough, this means viewers can also make use of the free SBS On Demand streaming service to catch the match on a wide range of devices. Don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS broadcast - using a VPN will let you watch as if you were back at home on your laptop, mobile or other TV streaming device.

How to watch Cameroon vs Algeria: live stream soccer in the US