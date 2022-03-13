BAFTAs live stream 2022: how to watch British Academy Film Awards online from anywhere

Rebel Wilson has the floor at the Royal Albert Hall, where the film industry's great and good will be glammed up and hoping to take home an iconic BAFTA mask. Belfast, Don't Look Up, Dune, Licorice Pizza, and The Power of the Dog are in the running for the biggest prize of the night, and you can follow our guide below as we explain how to watch a 2022 BAFTAs live stream online wherever you are.

Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic Dune is in the running for the most accolades, receiving nominations across 11 categories. Jane Campion's Western drama The Power of the Dog, and Kenneth Branagh's autobiographical coming-of-age flick Belfast also look poised to win big, with eight and six nominations respectively.

Flying the flag for the lesser-heralded talent, meanwhile, are Aleem Khan's heart-rending family drama After Love, Philip Barantini's anxiety-inducing Boiling Point, Ryusuke Hamaguchi's painfully contemplative Drive My Car, and Clio Barnard's precarious romantic drama Ali & Ava.

It's a two-hour show but you'll want to tune in from the start, with Shirley Bassey set to open the evening with a bombastic nod to the James Bond franchise's 60th anniversary, and CODA actress Emilia Jones set to sing Joni Mitchell's poignant folk classic, "Both Sides Now".

Read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 BAFTAs live stream from anywhere. We've also listed the BAFTAs nominees further down the page.

How to watch 2022 BAFTAs for FREE in the UK

The 2022 BAFTAs are being shown for FREE in the UK on BBC One, with the two-hour show set to begin at 7pm GMT on Sunday, March 13. You can also live stream the BAFTAs (or catch up on it later) on BBC iPlayer, which is free to use with a valid TV licence. It works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN to port yourself back home to tune in as normal. More details below.

How to watch a 2022 BAFTAs live stream from anywhere

Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of the 2022 BAFTAs from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution. The best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – can alter your IP address to make it appear like you’re somewhere else. While this can be used for privacy, it can also be used to access your preferred streaming platform back home, even when you're out of the country.

How to watch 2022 BAFTAs: live stream in the US for FREE

In the US, the 2022 BAFTAs are being live streamed on Britbox, with coverage of the two-hour ceremony getting underway at 2pm ET / 11am PT. A subscription to the streaming service costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year, after a 7-day Britbox FREE trial. It's packed with great British shows, such as Time, Line of Duty, The Bay, and The Pembrokeshire Murders. Outside of the US? Watch the 2022 BAFTAs just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

How to watch the 2022 BAFTAs online in Canada for FREE

Britbox is also live streaming the 2022 BAFTAs in Canada, with the show set to begin at 2pm ET / 11am PT on Sunday, March 13. A subscription to Britbox costs $8.99 per month, or $89.99 if you're happy to commit to 12 months, but whichever one you choose you get a 7-day Britbox FREE trial. If you're out of the country right now, don’t let geo-blocks stop you from tuning in. Download a good VPN so you can stream TV live and on-demand from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the BAFTAs in Australia

In Australia, the 2022 BAFTAs are being televised by BBC UKTV, which is available on a Foxtel or Fetch package. It's not being shown live though, so you'll need to avoid spoilers before tuning in at 8.30pm AEDT on Monday evening. If you're not in Australia right now, you'll need to download a VPN to tap into your home coverage and watch your favorite movies and TV shows from anywhere.

2022 BAFTAs nominations

Best Film

Belfast

Don't Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

– Licorice Pizza Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

– The Power of the Dog Audrey Diwan – Happening

– Happening Julia Ducournau – Titane

– Titane Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

– Drive My Car Aleem Khan – After Love

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava as Ali

– Ali & Ava as Ali Mahershala Ali – Swan Song as Cameron Turner

– Swan Song as Cameron Turner Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog as Phil Burbank

– The Power of the Dog as Phil Burbank Leonardo DiCaprio – Don't Look Up as Dr. Randall Mindy

– Don't Look Up as Dr. Randall Mindy Stephen Graham – Boiling Point as Andy Jones

– Boiling Point as Andy Jones Will Smith – King Richard as Richard Williams

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci as Patrizia Reggiani

– House of Gucci as Patrizia Reggiani Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza as Alana Kane

– Licorice Pizza as Alana Kane Emilia Jones – CODA as Ruby Rossi

– CODA as Ruby Rossi Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World as Julie

– The Worst Person in the World as Julie Joanna Scanlan – After Love as Mary Hussain

– After Love as Mary Hussain Tessa Thompson – Passing as Irene Redfield