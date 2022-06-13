Armenia vs Scotland live stream: how to watch Nations League online

It's been a rough couple of weeks for Scotland, but their trip to Yerevan to face Armenia offers a chance to stop the rot. The alternative hardly bears thinking about for Steve Clarke and his men, who haven't exactly done the Tartan Army proud of late. Read on to find out how to get an Armenia vs Scotland live stream and watch the Nations League online, no matter where you are in the world.
Date: Tuesday, June 14
Kick-off time: 8pm AMT (local) / 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9am PT / 2am AEST / 4am NZST
Venue: Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium, Yerevan
Live stream: FS2 via Sling TV discount (opens in new tab) or FuboTV FREE trial (opens in new tab) (US) | Premier Sports (UK) | DAZN (opens in new tab) (CA) | Optus Sport (AU)
Watch from anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)
A limp 3-1 defeat to Ukraine at the start of the month ended Scotland's World Cup hopes, but if fans thought that things couldn't get worse, how wrong they were. Losing 3-0 to crisis-stricken Ireland at the weekend was probably the lowest point of the Clarke era, and with their next fixture three months away, Scotland desperately need to give their fans a lift right now.
John McGinn's uncharacteristically wasteful finishing has made him an easy scapegoat, but woeful defensive organization has been a bigger problem. Opponents have been able to breach the Scotland rearguard with alarming regularity and ease, with poor Craig Gordon repeatedly left to fend for himself.
Armenia are at the bottom of the group by way of goal difference, but they're level on points with Scotland, and could catapult themselves up to second with a victory. Eduard Spertsyan's screamer ensured he'd take the plaudits from their 1-0 victory over Ireland at the start of the month, but Tigran Barseghyan was a constant menace throughout, and given half a yard, will be all to happy to take aim with that wicked left foot.
Follow our guide to get an Armenia vs Scotland live stream and watch the Nations League online from anywhere.
Armenia vs Scotland live stream: how to watch Nations League in the UK
Armenia vs Scotland kicks off at 5pm BST on Tuesday afternoon, and it's being shown on Premier Sports in the UK. Coverage starts at 4.30pm.
Premier Sports has the rights to the lion's share of Nations League fixtures in the UK. It's available on TV from £9.99 per month through Sky (opens in new tab) and from £12.99 per month through Virgin Media (opens in new tab).
The network also has its own streaming-only options, costing £9.99 for the full works including Premier Sports 1 and 2, Free Sports, LaLiga TV, and Box Nation.
If you're outside the UK, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply download and install a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions below to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.
How to watch Armenia vs Scotland from outside your country
If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an Armenia vs Scotland live stream in particular parts of the world.
They're a useful means of getting around this issue, plus they're cheap and easy to set up. Here's how it's done.
Use a VPN to watch Armenia vs Scotland from anywhere
How to watch Armenia vs Scotland: live stream soccer in the US without cable
Armenia vs Scotland kicks off at 12pm ET / 9am PT on Tuesday, and is being shown exclusively on FS2 in the US, with coverage getting underway at 11.50pm ET / 8.50am PT.
If you have the channel as part of your cable package, you can also get an Armenia vs Scotland live stream directly through the Fox Sports website (opens in new tab).
How to watch Armenia vs Scotland without cable
FS2 is available via the cable-cutting streamer Sling TV (opens in new tab), as part of an $11 per month add-on to its Sling Blue package, which includes 40+ other channels, including USA Network, NFL Network and National Geographic.
The usual cost of a Sling Blue subscription is $35 per month, but you can currently get your first month of Sling TV with a $10 discount (opens in new tab). And as there's no contract, you can cancel at any time.
Another over-the-top streaming service that includes FS2 is fuboTV. It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, offering more than 100 other channels on plans starting from $69.99 a month. There's no long-term contract with fuboTV either.
Better still, there's a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial (opens in new tab) on offer so you can try before you buy - and cancel if you're not a fan.
Armenia vs Scotland live stream: how to watch Nations League soccer online in Canada
Soccer fans in Canada can watch Armenia vs Scotland on streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab), with kick-off set for 12pm ET / 9am PT on Tuesday.
DAZN costs just $20 per month or there's an annual subscription for $150 (opens in new tab), which gets you live coverage of plenty more Nations League soccer action, huge boxing events, snooker, the NFL, and much more.
It's a slick service with a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.
How to watch Armenia vs Scotland: live stream Nations League game in Australia
Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Nations League fixture live Down Under, which means it's the place to watch Armenia vs Scotland in Australia. Be warned though, the game kicks off at 2am AEST on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.
You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV.
Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store.
If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.
How to watch Armenia vs Scotland: live stream Nations League in New Zealand
Sky Sport is the place to watch Armenia vs Scotland in New Zealand, but you'll have to wake up seriously early to tune in, with kick-off scheduled for 4am NZST in the dark hours of Wednesday morning.
Sky Sport subscribers can watch the game online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial.