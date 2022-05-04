76ers vs Heat live stream: how to watch 2022 NBA playoffs online from anywhere

Is history repeating itself for the Sixers and Joel Embiid? This isn't the first time an orbital bone fracture has ruled the Cameroonian out of an NBA playoff clash with the top-seeded Heat, and having been eyeing up a deep run just days ago, Philly fans are suddenly fearing a second consecutive Conference Semifinals exit. Doc Rivers has it all to do, so read on as we explain how to get a 76ers vs Heat live stream and watch the NBA playoffs series online from anywhere.

They split their four regular-season meetings, but without The Process for at least a chunk of this series, it's advantage Heat. There's a chance Embiid will return when the action switches from the FTX Arena to the Wells Fargo Center for game 3, but barring a superhuman effort from James Harden, it's possible that the Heat will be well on their to victory way by then.

Bam Adebayo could have the run of the court without the Sixers' All-Star center to grapple with, and after his time in Philly ended on a sour note, you can guarantee that Jimmy Butler will want to offer them a painful reminder of his talents.

Read on for how to watch the 76ers vs Heat series online and get an NBA playoffs live stream from anywhere.

76ers vs Heat: schedule and TV channels

All times are given in ET

76ers vs Heat Game 1: Monday May 2, 7.30pm, TNT

76ers vs Heat Game 2: Wednesday May 4, 7.30pm, TNT

Heat vs 76ers Game 3: Friday May 6, 7pm, ESPN

Heat vs 76ers Game 4: Sunday May 8, 8pm, TNT

76ers vs Heat Game 5*: Tuesday May 10, TBD, TNT

Heat vs 76ers Game 6*: Thursday May 12, TBD, ESPN

76ers vs Heat Game 7*: Sunday May 15, TBD, TBD

76ers vs Heat live stream 2022: how to watch NBA playoffs in the US without cable

Coverage of the 76ers vs Heat series is being split between TNT and ESPN. However, bear in mind that ABC/ESPN 3 are also showing NBA Playoffs action. Covering your bases isn't as tricky as it might seem, even if you don't want the commitment or expense of cable. Watch all the NBA Playoffs without cable on Sling TV Sling TV is a complete cable replacement service that includes all of the channels you need to watch the 2022 NBA Playoffs in its Sling Orange package. It normally costs $35 per month but there's currently a half-price deal on your first month of Sling TV. It nets you both ESPN and TNT, with ABC coverage available via simulcasts on ESPN3, which is also included on the plan. A costlier alternative is to get a FuboTV plan, which includes ESPN and ABC, as well as more than 100 other top channels. The only casualty is TNT. Its standard plan costs $64.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial. Away from home and outside the States at the moment? No bother. You can watch 76ers vs Heat on Sling by signing up to a VPN.

How to watch the 76ers vs Heat from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch NBA basketball online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad at any point during the playoffs, you probably won't be able to watch the hoops like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in.

When this is the case, the simplest and most reliable solution is to use a VPN service to change your IP address to a difference location. This will generally let you tune in to your local coverage, just as you would from home, and means you don't have to trawl the sketchier corners of the internet for an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch 76ers vs Heat online from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch 76ers vs Heat: live stream NBA Playoffs in the UK

Basketball fans based in the UK can tune into the 2022 NBA Playoffs on Sky Sports, though at the time of publication the network hasn't confirmed which games it will be showing from the 76ers vs Heat series. Whichever games do end up getting featured, the action will be taking place very late at night. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Alternatively, die-hard fans might want to check out the NBA League Pass, which starts at £14.99 after a 7-day free trial, and will get you every single game of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

How to watch 76ers vs Heat: live stream NBA Playoffs in Canada

In Canada, the NBA Playoffs are split between Sportsnet and TSN, but the entirety of the 76ers vs Heat series is set to be shown on TSN. If you don't have TSN on cable, you can subscribe to it on a streaming-only basis from $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you don't have Sportsnet on cable, you can subscribe to standalone streaming service SN Now instead, with prices starting at $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch 76ers vs Heat: live stream 2022 NBA Playoffs for FREE in Australia