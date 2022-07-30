iPhone 14 release date prediction: here's when we expect the new iPhone to hit stores

The arrival of Apple's iPhone 14 isn't all that far off and although Apple likes to keep schtum until launch day to reveal when the next series of phones actually goes on sale, we just can't wait that long.

For the past eleven years, Apple has hit a stride of announcing iPhones in the second half of each calendar year and, as per our speculative feature on when iPhone 14 launch day will take place, we can apply similar logic to the phones' on-sale date(s).

For context, this year we're expecting four iPhone 14 models: the standard iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Max, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Most will know what to expect from three of those four models, based on the last two year's of iPhones but an iPhone with 'Max' in its name without it being preceded by 'Pro' hasn't been seen since 2018's iPhone Xs Max.

In this instance, the iPhone 14 Max is expected to marry the core hardware, camera and feature set of the standard 6.1-inch iPhone 14, while sporting the larger 6.7-inch display that we're expecting on the iPhone 14 Pro Max (and almost certainly a larger battery too).

When we suspect the iPhone 14 will go on sale

Using the same logic as with the iPhone 14's expected launch date, we can look to every previous on-sale date from the last eleven generations of iPhone to pin down when the next four models should go on sale.

There are obvious caveats to the discernible trend that Apple has created, with entries like the iPhone SE models along with a few outliers like the iPhone XR, however, even they still offer some conformity.

iPhone 4S – Friday, October 14, 2011

iPhone 5 – Friday, September 21, 2012

iPhone 5S / 5C – Friday, September 20, 2013

iPhone 6 / 6 Plus – Friday, September 19, 2014

iPhone 6S / 6S Plus – Friday, September 25, 2015

iPhone 7 / 7 Plus – Friday, September 16, 2016

iPhone 8 / 8 Plus – Friday, September 22, 2017

iPhone X – Friday, November 3, 2017

iPhone XS / XS Max – Friday, September 21, 2018

iPhone XR – Friday, October 26, 2018

iPhone 11 series – Friday, September 20, 2019

iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 Pro – Friday, October 23, 2020

iPhone 12 Mini / iPhone 12 Pro Max – Friday, November 13, 2020

iPhone 13 series – Friday, September 24, 2021

As the above highlights (and even if you include the last two iPhone SE models), iPhones always launch on a Friday.

Even when you consider the years where we've seen staggered retail releases (namely with the iPhone X, iPhone XR and iPhone 12 Mini / iPhone 12 Pro Max), the first models from each generation usually make their way to market on the Friday of the week following their announcement, or nine to ten days later.

As such, with our predicted iPhone 14 launch date of Tuesday, September 13, we'd place our money on the lineup going on sale of the week following, which would be Friday, September 23, 2022.

So there you have it. While there's a chance that the iPhone 14 series may go the way of the iPhone 12 line and see a split across the various models' on-sale dates – either staggered due to supply chain challenges or imposed by Apple in light of the unknown quantity that is the iPhone 14 Max – you should be able to pick up at least one member of the iPhone 14 series online and in-store from the third Friday in September this year.

