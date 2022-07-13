You can still save on these Prime Day gaming headset deals

As Amazon Prime Day comes to a close, there are still plenty of deals to take advantage of.

These include two Corsair gaming headsets, the premium wireless Corsair HS75 XB and the more affordable wired Corsair VOID Elite, which are both great for those who are serious about their gaming.

While neither quite make the cut for our guide to the best PC gaming headsets, they're popular models judging from the stellar reviews on Amazon. Now is a great time to snatch up either of these headsets, thanks to the fantastic Prime Day deals - but these are ending soon, so you'll want to act fast.

Today's best Corsair gaming headset deals

If you value wireless headsets that can keep a charge for 20 hours, then the Corsair HS75 XB is a great choice for you. However, if you aren't picky, the Void Elite is far cheaper and still of great quality for its price.

(opens in new tab) Corsair Void Elite - $79 $49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - This pair of gaming headsets sports 7.1 surround sound and is discord certified. And for the much more reasonable price of under $50 this is definitely a pair worth looking into.

(opens in new tab) Corsair HS75 XB - $149 $104 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - This pair sports a unique yet sleek design and is wireless with an impressive 20-hour battery life. And with this deal, this gaming headset becomes a bit less expensive.

