Xbox Series X price and pre-orders: how and when to buy Microsoft's latest console

The Xbox Series X price is going to be an interesting affair. Refusing to repeat their mistakes of 2013, Microsoft has already indicated that it's looking to pitch the Xbox Series X price lower than that of the PS5. With some seriously impressive features hidden inside that cuboid shell, however, just how they're going to keep their Xbox Series X price competitive remains to be seen. Plus, just how well Xbox Series X pre-orders are going to run following the poor quality of the previous generation's original bundle deals remains to be seen.

The fact of the matter is this a damn powerful console. Those 12 teraflops of GPU processing, ray-tracing, Navi graphics, and the new Zen 2 CPU, plus a crazy expensive SSD, and 120fps, potential 8K output aren't going to be utilized much in our current generation. We'll see the bottom-line benefits, for sure - minimal to zero loading times, a snappy Quick Resume to switch between multiple games and the hardware to support a fantastic Project xCloud experience, but this is a console for future-proofing, and that's where the Xbox Series X price is called into question.

Right now, these components don't come cheap and, like the PS5, Microsoft is keeping a wary eye on the competition to ensure its Xbox Series X price is perfectly positioned come both Holiday 2020 and the Xbox Series X pre-order window.

Xbox Series X price: key facts

Predicted Xbox Series X price: $499 / £499 / AU$760

Next date for Xbox Series X price information: June (historic)

Xbox Series X pre order date: June (historic)

Xbox Series X bundle deals: Likely to see Xbox Series X bundle deals on Halo: Infinite - the only day one console exclusive we know about so far.

Xbox Series X price: what to expect

With all that tech under the hood, analysts are predicting an Xbox Series X price of around $499 / £499 / AU$760. Depending on the PS5 price rumors you've heard, this Xbox Series X price may in fact sit a little higher than its competition once again. That's a tricky pill to swallow, as Phil Spencer has publically assured fans that Microsoft has not forgotten the unfortunate events of the Xbox One reveal and are working to keep that Xbox Series X price highly competitive. That means we're hoping those estimates are a little out of whack, and we could actually see the Xbox Series X price sit lower than that of the PS5.

With a console that's 4x more powerful than the Xbox One, however, that price difference might not be too much of a chasm. Both consoles are punching some incredible specs, and with that pricey AMD architecture, a new SSD, and powerful graphics, the Xbox Series X certainly isn't cheaping out on us.

Microsoft finds itself in a strange position, then - offering blockbuster configurations that may well easily beat out the PS5 (though that's easy enough to say without too much information about the competition), but coming in at a potentially cheaper price to avoid another out-priced launch window.

One thing's for sure, though, Microsoft isn't going to be the first one to speak. It may well be up to Sony to break the price stalemate as we head into March.

Xbox Series X price: when will we know more?

Microsoft isn't going to be taking the Xbox Series X price reveal leap any time soon. With the boos of E3 2013 still ringing in their ears, 2020 will see a slow eeking out of information as each competitor tip toes ahead of the other without revealing too much. The first to announce a price point puts themselves in a vulnerable position of last-minute adjustments to undercut at launch, the very tactic Microsoft fell victim to during the reveal of the Xbox One. However, leaving it too long between a PS5 announcement and an Xbox Series X pre-order window also leaves Microsoft open to losing early adopter markets - the main recipients of the majority of Xbox Series X pre-order bundles.

If the rumors of a PS5 reveal and pre-order launch in March are true, Microsoft could be under a little pressure to make some Xbox Series X price announcements within the next few weeks. They can't let Sony scoop up the early adopter market this soon in the year, so if March does prove fruitful for one, it's likely going to be full of information for both.

However, historically, we haven't heard about prices or pre-order dates until June, with E3 setting the stage for each console's entrance. That does seem more likely right now, but we'll keep you updated with all the latest Xbox Series X price and pre-order information as it happens.

Xbox Series X price vs. Xbox One and Xbox One X

An Xbox doesn't come cheap (well they do these days, but not quite so at launch), but how does the estimated Xbox Series X price match up against its ancestors? It looks likely we'll see the Xbox Series X pre-order sit at the same price as the One X console of yesteryear - a $499 price tag feels about right and, while it won't disrupt Sony's plans, sits premium but not absurd. The next console is, however, currently being touted as the biggest generational leap of the lineup, so making sure that Xbox Series X price tag matches its predecessors is going to be tricky.

It's easier to see this price tag sitting on the Xbox Series X than it is the original Xbox One, which originally came in at that same $500 cost. After a $100 undercut from Sony and a realization that not everyone wants a Kinect on day one, this was eventually brought down to $399.

Xbox Series X pre-orders

With a price reveal comes Xbox Series X pre-orders, and while we're not quite there yet, there is a way to get your name in the hat already. An Xbox Series X pre-order will likely set you back around $500, but here's where Microsoft might have already won.

Xbox All Access offers a hardware subscription inline with Microsoft's new focus on Xbox as a service. Grab a console now and you'll pay in monthly installments with all the Game Pass and Live Gold you could ask for, but you'll also be able to upgrade to the Xbox Series X at launch. That's a pretty sweet deal, especially when you consider the new Smart Delivery feature that allows to you upgrade your Xbox One games for free.

If you've already got an Xbox console, however, you'll be looking to Xbox Series X pre-orders to get your new toy in as soon as possible. We'll likely see pre-orders taking off from June onwards - conservatively speaking, they will probably follow an Xbox Series X price reveal around the E3 weeks.

Xbox Series X bundle deals: what to expect on day one

The only confirmed exclusive heading to any Xbox Series X bundles on launch day is Halo: Infinite. While this is unlikely to offer a significant discount in day one Xbox Series X deals, you may be able to save $10 or so on the game and console combined. Other potential launch titles will come from Microsoft's development teams stationed across the world, with a renewed energy on console exclusives leading the way for some excellent Xbox Series X bundle deals.