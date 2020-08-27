Wix prices, plans, and discounts: the best offers for September 2020

Wix is an excellent website builder with easy to use drag-and-drop features. It provides over 500 professional templates to choose from, and it comes with many design tools. There’s a logo maker, place for your own blog, and great SEO to help you build an online store. Wix allows you to customize your domain and choose from hundreds of design features. If you’re looking for a reliable web host with a wide variety of professional templates, Wix is a great place to start.

How much does Wix cost?

Wix has many different premium plans to choose from. Once you look at the subscriptions on the website, you can immediately choose between website plans or business plans. When you look through the business plans, there are four main options:

The Combo plan, which is the best for personal use, costs $13.00 per month. It includes 3 GB of storage, an SSL certificate, up to 30 minutes of video time, and your own custom domain.

The Unlimited plan costs $17.00 per month and includes up to $300 in ad vouchers, access to a website booster app, and an app for data analytics. You’ll be able to manage your website easier and have up to one hour of website video. This level of web hosting is great for entrepreneurs or freelancers.

The Pro plan makes it easy to build your online brand. It costs $22.00 per month and includes everything in the Unlimited plan, plus a professional logo feature, a social media logo builder, and an events calendar app to keep everything organized. This plan is arguably one of the best in value for the services it provides.

The VIP plan is the highest level website plan listed. At $39.00 per month, this plan includes lots of quality features. You’ll have 35 GB of storage, five hours of video time, and access to first priority customer support whenever you need help with building your website. This plan works great if you need to collaborate with a team or work on multiple website projects.

(Image credit: Wix)

(Image credit: Wix)

Are there any Wix discounts or coupons available?

Wix provides a discount for 10% off any of the premium plans for the first year. This discount works great if you want to upgrade to one of the more advanced plans without hurting your budget. Wix makes it easy to switch between plans if you decide you need to upgrade or downgrade.

(Image credit: Wix)

Can I try Wix for free before purchasing?

Yes, you can use Wix for free as long as you’d like. All you need to do is sign up, and there’s no credit card required. The free version includes up to 500 MB of storage and bandwidth. There are ads that will appear on your pages. In order to get rid of the ads, you’ll need to upgrade to a paid plan.

(Image credit: Wix)

How well does Wix compare to the competition?

Compared to other website builders, Wix is one of the largest and most used. The big advantage of Wix (compared to Ionos and GoDaddy) is you can use the free version for unlimited time. If you’re new to building your own website and want a web host you can trust, then starting with the free version is a great option. You can always upgrade to one of the free plans if Wix is the right fit for you.