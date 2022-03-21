VPN deal: Surfshark adds free antivirus to its already great value VPN

As VPN services go, Surfshark certainly finds itself near the top of our list - not least because it is one of the cheapest VPN providers, offering incredible bang for your hard-earned buck. And it's just got even better with the provider throwing in a free gift in its limited time-only offer.

Surfshark is giving new subscribers its recently launched Surfshark One package for free alongside already discounted 2-year plans.

Costing just $2.30 a month with an additional 2 months tagged on the end, you'll be able to benefit from Surfshark's powerful, feature-packed VPN, as well as the provider's antivirus software, its very own search engine, and Surfshark Alert.

All you have to do to claim the full Surfshark One package for free is to quote the discount code FREEUPGRADE when you sign up.

To get a breakdown of this fantastic VPN deal and find out exactly what the Surfshark One package offers in full, scroll down for further details.

Limited time Surfshark VPN deal

Surfshark | 2 years + 2 months free | $2.30 a month | Surfshark One free with code FREEUPGRADE Combining quality with affordability in its powerful VPN, now Surfshark has gone one step further with Surfshark One. Get its top-tier VPN and benefit from its antivirus software, Surfshark Search, and Surfshark Alert tools. Get Surfshark One 100% for free (usually an extra $35) with 2-year VPN plans when using the discount code FREEUPGRADE and benefit from its current 82% saving with two months added onto the end. Try all its features with its risk-free trial with its 30-day money back guarantee. The promotional code should already be applied when you click through and then, when you go to payment, you'll see Surfshark One sat in the basket at a price of exactly zero dollars and zero cents!

What is Surfshark One?

Surfshark One is Surfshark's all-in-one privacy suite, combining four cybersecurity features under one subscription. These include its excellent VPN, its own private search engine and antivirus software, as well as a data leak detection system.

Broken down, that of course includes its highly rated VPN, too, which comes in at #3 in our best VPN buying guide thanks to its seamless, easy-to-use interface, premium features, and excellent geo-unblocking prowess. Surfshark also boasts unlimited simultaneous connections and has healthy WireGuard speeds that peak at 475Mbps. It'll unblock BBC iPlayer, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, and US Netflix, and hosts an appealing network of 3,200+ servers based in 65 countries.

(Image credit: Surfshark)

For more comprehensive protection of your device, Surfshark One introduces Surfshark Antivirus powered by trusted cyber security firm Avira. It does what it says on the tin, going that one step further than a VPN in offering protection against malware and viruses. You'll get real-time protection as well as scheduled scans where the software will sift through your programs and files to ensure you keep on top of your digital hygiene.

Then there's Surfshark Search, which doesn't log search history and helps in stopping web-trackers in their, well, tracks. It also offers the nifty ability to alter your search results by region.

Lastly, Surfshark Alert is a data leak detection system that will send you notifications when it discovers any breaches of your personal information appearing online, including email addresses and passwords. It'll also run checks of things like your credit cards and any other identifiable information.

Covered by the same 30-day guarantee as its VPN, sign up to Surfshark now and get the full suite for free.