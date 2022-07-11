This top-notch password manager is half price for a limited time only

Passwords are a bit of a pain, let’s be honest. You’ve probably got a load of online accounts of one type or another, and those sites and services all need a different secure password.

So the odds are that rather than trying to implement some clever mnemonic technique to remember them all, you do something much easier: write them down in a notepad.

That’s a highly insecure practice, of course, because if someone else gets hold of that pad, they’ve immediately got access to all the aforementioned accounts, and can no doubt cause all sorts of trouble for you.

To get around this problem - without making passwords so easy to remember, that they’re trivial to crack or even guess – another simple solution is to get yourself a password manager. This software will figure out safe and secure passwords, and seamlessly take care of recalling them as and when is necessary, doing all the hard work for you.

(opens in new tab) Keeper Unlimited Plan: £15/$17.50 per year (opens in new tab)| 1 user

Save 50% - This is the plan designed for a single user, and it gives you unlimited password storage, strong password generation, auto-fill for online forms, biometric login and more. This deal runs until July 31.

(opens in new tab) Keeper Family Plan: £35.99/$37.49 per year (opens in new tab) | 5 users

Save 50% - The Family subscription provides the same features as the Unlimited plan, but for up to five users, and on top of that each person gets a private vault to store sensitive data. Again, this deal runs until July 31.

Naturally, you want to make sure you use a good piece of software for this task, like Keeper. And this is a particularly good choice right now, thanks to a summer deal – which runs until July 31 – that drops the price of the two Keeper plans by 50%.

Those subscription plans consist of Keeper Unlimited (opens in new tab), the product designed for a single user, and Keeper Family (opens in new tab) which covers five users (and gives each of them a private vault). In both cases, you get the same protection for your passwords over an unlimited number of devices.

Not only this, but add-ons for Keeper are also half-price right now (you can bolt these on when buying your Keeper plan). These include BreachWatch, which keeps a watchful eye on the dark web for any of your personal details that might have been leaked, and KeeperChat which offers encrypted messaging (opens in new tab).